17 Apartments for rent in Ames, IA with washer-dryer

$
20 Units Available
Edwards
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
$
9 Units Available
Prairie View
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

1 Unit Available
Bluestem
1505 Little Bluestem Ct
1505 Little Blue Stem Court, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1332 square foot townhome just south of Iowa State. Two car detached garage with electric opener. Washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, deck, fireplace, carpet, two story plus basement, on CYRIDE, cable and internet included.

1 Unit Available
South Campus Area
2144 Sunset Drive
2144 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2144 Sunset Drive - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available now! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities.

1 Unit Available
Edwards
407 Jeffrey Ln
407 Jeffrey Lane, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 - A must see updated unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with second floor laundry. Over 1,100 square feet of finished living area and large backyard. One car garage.

1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 $100 SIGNING BONUS! 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.

1 Unit Available
603 E 13th Street
603 E 13th St, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
603 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Location Duplex! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex is available for rent August 1st.

1 Unit Available
601 E 13th Street
601 East 13th Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
601 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 601 E 13th Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located right off 13th street providing easy access to Interstate 35, Hwy 30, and many restaurants and shopping centers.

1 Unit Available
Meeker North
2111 Barr Drive
2111 Barr Dr, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
845 sqft
2111 Barr Drive, Available August 1st! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is newly available for August 1st. Hard wood floors in main living spaces.

1 Unit Available
College Creek
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.

1 Unit Available
Ontario
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)

1 Unit Available
Ontario
4205 Toronto St
4205 Toronto Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedroom Duplex, Available Now! - Cute little 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex east side of Ames outside of campus town. This duplex features plenty of natural lighting, central air, and a washer and dryer. Plenty of closets for storage space.

1 Unit Available
Edwards
217 S. Franklin
217 North Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
576 sqft
217 S. Franklin Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - This one bedroom ranch style duplex is located in West Ames off of Lincoln Way. The unit includes a stacked washer/dryer and window unit A/C.

1 Unit Available
519 9th Street
519 9th St, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$565
880 sqft
519 9th Street Available 08/01/19 1 bed/1 bath - Downtown Ames - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in downtown Ames! Features a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience! Water and garbage utilities included in your monthly rent.

July 2020 Ames Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ames Rent Report. Ames rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ames rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ames rents declined slightly over the past month

Ames rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ames stand at $810 for a one-bedroom apartment and $985 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Ames' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ames, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest Iowa cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Des Moines experiencing the fastest decline (-1.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Ames rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ames has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ames is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ames' median two-bedroom rent of $985 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ames remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ames than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Ames.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

