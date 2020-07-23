/
story county
64 Apartments for rent in Story County, IA📍
21 Units Available
Sawyer West
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information.
24 Units Available
Edwards
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
8 Units Available
Prairie View
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
7 Units Available
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames.
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
1 Unit Available
Michigan Ave
1234 Michigan Avenue
1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Ontario
3910 Ontario St.
3910 Ontario Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
852 sqft
3910 Ontario St. Available 08/06/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Available August 6th, 2020 - *3-D Tour* https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Jnn9ks3AJ31 This 2 bedroom duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood in West Ames.
1 Unit Available
Edwards
4027 Aplin Road
4027 Aplin Road, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$855
4027 Aplin Road Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE5979137)
1 Unit Available
Brandshell
518 Carroll Ave
518 Carroll Avenue, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$640
560 sqft
518 Carroll Ave Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5977022)
1 Unit Available
Edwards
215 Beedle Drive
215 Beedle Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
215 Beedle Drive Available 08/01/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5968832)
1 Unit Available
521 Northwestern
521 Northwestern Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$630
521 Northwestern Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE5937867)
1 Unit Available
519 Northwestern Ave
519 Northwestern Avenue, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
519 Northwestern Ave Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE5937834)
1 Unit Available
825 Duff Ave
825 Duff Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1067 sqft
825 Duff Ave Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5906078)
1 Unit Available
Timberland Road
143 Wilder Pl
143 Wilder Pl, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1668 sqft
143 Wilder Pl Available 08/19/20 3 Bedroom Townhome Available August 19, 2020 - 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sp3VZ8i1sri **This is a similar unit Terrific 3 bedroom unit with patio and two car garage in west Ames.
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 $100 SIGNING BONUS! 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.
1 Unit Available
Meeker North
2207 Barr Dr
2207 Barr Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
2207 Barr Dr Available 08/01/20 2207 Barr Drive - Three bedroom, one bath duplex located in North Ames near North Grand Mall. Split level unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking included.
1 Unit Available
State Ave
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
211 S Hyland Ave, Ames, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
1950 sqft
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 Available 08/01/20 211 South Hyland Avenue - Large 6 bedroom home available for rent! Close to ISU campus and bus routes. Comes with a basement and yard in the back.
1 Unit Available
603 E 13th Street
603 E 13th St, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
603 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Location Duplex! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower level duplex is available for rent August 1st.
1 Unit Available
Meadow Glen Road
2126 State Avenue
2126 State Avenue, Story County, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,030
1368 sqft
2126 State Avenue Available 08/01/20 2126 State Avenue, Available August 1st! - This 1940's ranch-style home has been remodeled for modern conveniences, featuring hardwood floors throughout the main floor, newer kitchen and bathroom fixtures, new
1 Unit Available
2811 Oakland
2811 Oakland Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
2811 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
2813 Oakland
2813 Oakland St, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
2813 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - Located just two blocks from campus, this two bedroom apartment is perfect for students! This unit is close to CyRide stops and restaurants in Campustown.
1 Unit Available
601 E 13th Street
601 East 13th Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
601 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 601 E 13th Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located right off 13th street providing easy access to Interstate 35, Hwy 30, and many restaurants and shopping centers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Story County area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny have apartments for rent.