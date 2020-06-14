Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Ames, IA with garage

Ames apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edwards
33 Units Available
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sawyer West
26 Units Available
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$827
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Feel at home at Wyndham Heights Apartments in Ames, IA! Located in a residential area just minutes from Iowa State, our apartments offer the feeling of home with convenient access to many amenities.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
$
Prairie View
11 Units Available
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
1 of 10

Last updated March 16 at 10:35pm
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
1 of 11

Last updated September 21 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
1 of 30

Last updated September 21 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Michigan Ave
1 Unit Available
1234 Michigan Avenue
1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2518 Knapp St
2518 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 You can't beat the location on this four bedroom house, just a half block off Welch puts you close to the bars and Campus! Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor has a living room, dining room and nice kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3308 Emerald Drive
3308 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1833 sqft
3308 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Huge 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome- Ames, IA - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somer Street
1 Unit Available
2511 Bristol #204
2511 Bristol Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$825
876 sqft
2511 Bristol #204 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2334 Baker Street
2334 Baker Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
2334 Baker Street Available 08/01/20 2334 Baker Street, Available August 1st! - Fabulous 1920s home that won design awards in it's time! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with more closet space than other homes of this age.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Creek
1 Unit Available
4612 Twain
4612 Twain Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4612 Twain - Three bedroom, two bath townhome located in West Ames. This property features an open concept kitchen and living room and master bedroom on the main level. Two bedrooms, a bath, and a second living room are located in the basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ontario
1 Unit Available
3906 Ontario St.
3906 Ontario Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
852 sqft
3906 Ontario St. Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Available 7/17/2020 - Sublease *3-D Tour* https://my.matterport.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3304 Emerald Drive
3304 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1833 sqft
3304 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Very Spacious 3-Bed / 2.5-Bath Townhome with 2-Car Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
835 Beach Ave
835 Beach Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st, 2020. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and take advantage of our great specials!!! Very fun location right across the street from Jack Trice Stadium. Walk to class or jump on the bus to get to campus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Michigan Ave
1 Unit Available
1236 Michigan Avenue
1236 Michigan Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
1236 Michigan Avenue Available 08/01/20 1236 Michigan Avenue, Available August 1st! - A 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex with approximately 1040 sq ft, located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bluestem
1 Unit Available
1505 Little Blue Stem #113
1505 Little Blue Stem Court, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1530 sqft
1505 Little Blue Stem #113 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Townhome Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 story townhome is located right off Mortensen Parkway near Reiman Gardens and Jack Trice Stadium.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawyer West
1 Unit Available
1517 Idaho Ave
1517 Idaho Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very nice side by side duplex 2 large bedrooms up and another large bedroom lower level Daylight basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somer Street
1 Unit Available
2625 Stange
2625 Stange Road, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1634 sqft
2625 Stange Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=myVdvSCDvE3 This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story townhome is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
407 Jeffrey Ln
407 Jeffrey Lane, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 - A must see updated unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with second floor laundry. Over 1,100 square feet of finished living area and large backyard. One car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
College Creek
1 Unit Available
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ontario
1 Unit Available
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)

1 of 7

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
218 S Dakota
218 South Dakota Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
218 South Dakota - 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available August 1st. Spacious floor plan with open kitchen to dining & living room areas. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Conveniently located close to west Hy-Vee and Highway 30.
City Guide for Ames, IA

In 2010, Ames was ranked as one of the top ten Best Places to Live on the CNNMoney list. Talk about Ames-ingfor the top. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Ames is, above all else, a spirited and lively university town. This Midwest gem has students from all over the world attending their highly rated research programs and bringing culture and ideas from all over the globe with them. While this is a family-friendly city, the university tends to dictate a great deal of life here. While the population hovers around 60,000, it's impossible to know for certain at any given point what the realistic population of the city actually is when school is in session. This city has all of the amenities you'd expect from an urban environment, but it still feels largely like a couple of small towns -- the city itself and the university. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ames, IA

Ames apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

