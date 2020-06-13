Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Ames, IA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Edwards
32 Units Available
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sawyer West
26 Units Available
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$827
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Feel at home at Wyndham Heights Apartments in Ames, IA! Located in a residential area just minutes from Iowa State, our apartments offer the feeling of home with convenient access to many amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Prairie View
11 Units Available
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames. South View Apartments is located on South 5th Street near Duff Avenue, just a few blocks south of Lincoln Way.
Last updated March 16 at 10:35pm
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sawyer West
1 Unit Available
1517 Idaho Ave
1517 Idaho Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very nice side by side duplex 2 large bedrooms up and another large bedroom lower level Daylight basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2518 Knapp St
2518 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 You can't beat the location on this four bedroom house, just a half block off Welch puts you close to the bars and Campus! Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor has a living room, dining room and nice kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Creek
1 Unit Available
4612 Twain
4612 Twain Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4612 Twain - Three bedroom, two bath townhome located in West Ames. This property features an open concept kitchen and living room and master bedroom on the main level. Two bedrooms, a bath, and a second living room are located in the basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3308 Emerald Drive
3308 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1833 sqft
3308 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Huge 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome- Ames, IA - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
College Creek
1 Unit Available
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ontario
1 Unit Available
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)
Results within 10 miles of Ames

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
505 East 1st Street - 101
505 East 1st Street, Huxley, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1091 sqft
Coming brand new in Spring 2020, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condos, located in Huxley. They are the perfect location for people who work in Ames or Ankeny, who don't want to pay the rent prices of those cities.
City Guide for Ames, IA

In 2010, Ames was ranked as one of the top ten Best Places to Live on the CNNMoney list. Talk about Ames-ingfor the top. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Ames is, above all else, a spirited and lively university town. This Midwest gem has students from all over the world attending their highly rated research programs and bringing culture and ideas from all over the globe with them. While this is a family-friendly city, the university tends to dictate a great deal of life here. While the population hovers around 60,000, it's impossible to know for certain at any given point what the realistic population of the city actually is when school is in session. This city has all of the amenities you'd expect from an urban environment, but it still feels largely like a couple of small towns -- the city itself and the university. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ames, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ames renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

