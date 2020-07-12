21 Apartments for rent in Ames, IA with parking

In 2010, Ames was ranked as one of the top ten Best Places to Live on the CNNMoney list. Talk about Ames-ingfor the top. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Ames is, above all else, a spirited and lively university town. This Midwest gem has students from all over the world attending their highly rated research programs and bringing culture and ideas from all over the globe with them. While this is a family-friendly city, the university tends to dictate a great deal of life here. While the population hovers around 60,000, it's impossible to know for certain at any given point what the realistic population of the city actually is when school is in session. This city has all of the amenities you'd expect from an urban environment, but it still feels largely like a couple of small towns -- the city itself and the university. See more