Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Ames, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ames apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
9 Units Available
Prairie View
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Edwards
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Sawyer West
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$827
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information.
Last updated March 16 at 10:35pm
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bluestem
1505 Little Bluestem Ct
1505 Little Blue Stem Court, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1332 square foot townhome just south of Iowa State. Two car detached garage with electric opener. Washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, deck, fireplace, carpet, two story plus basement, on CYRIDE, cable and internet included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Michigan Ave
1234 Michigan Avenue
1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 $100 SIGNING BONUS! 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meeker North
2111 Barr Drive
2111 Barr Dr, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
845 sqft
2111 Barr Drive, Available August 1st! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is newly available for August 1st. Hard wood floors in main living spaces.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meeker North
2207 Barr Dr
2207 Barr Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
2207 Barr Dr Available 08/01/20 2207 Barr Drive - Three bedroom, one bath duplex located in North Ames near North Grand Mall. Split level unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2813 Oakland
2813 Oakland St, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
2813 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - Located just two blocks from campus, this two bedroom apartment is perfect for students! This unit is close to CyRide stops and restaurants in Campustown.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sawyer West
1517 Idaho Ave
1517 Idaho Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very nice side by side duplex 2 large bedrooms up and another large bedroom lower level Daylight basement.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
State Ave
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
211 S Hyland Ave, Ames, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
1950 sqft
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 Available 08/01/20 211 South Hyland Avenue - Large 6 bedroom home available for rent! Close to ISU campus and bus routes. Comes with a basement and yard in the back.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2811 Oakland
2811 Oakland Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
2811 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
College Creek
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ontario
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Edwards
311 S. Franklin
311 South Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
South Franklin Apartments - This 3 BR/1 BA, upper-lower style duplex offers a quiet lifestyle at an economical price.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
Edwards
218 S Dakota
218 South Dakota Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
218 South Dakota - 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available August 1st. Spacious floor plan with open kitchen to dining & living room areas. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Conveniently located close to west Hy-Vee and Highway 30.
Results within 10 miles of Ames

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1305 S G Ave, Unit 31
1305 South G Avenue, Nevada, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Ready to move in August 1. Unit is only 3 years old and like new! 3 bed 2 bath.
City Guide for Ames, IA

In 2010, Ames was ranked as one of the top ten Best Places to Live on the CNNMoney list. Talk about Ames-ingfor the top. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Ames is, above all else, a spirited and lively university town. This Midwest gem has students from all over the world attending their highly rated research programs and bringing culture and ideas from all over the globe with them. While this is a family-friendly city, the university tends to dictate a great deal of life here. While the population hovers around 60,000, it's impossible to know for certain at any given point what the realistic population of the city actually is when school is in session. This city has all of the amenities you'd expect from an urban environment, but it still feels largely like a couple of small towns -- the city itself and the university. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ames, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ames apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

