32 Apartments for rent in Edwards, Ames, IA
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
311 S. Franklin
311 South Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
South Franklin Apartments - This 3 BR/1 BA, upper-lower style duplex offers a quiet lifestyle at an economical price.
217 S. Franklin
217 North Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
576 sqft
217 S. Franklin Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - This one bedroom ranch style duplex is located in West Ames off of Lincoln Way. The unit includes a stacked washer/dryer and window unit A/C.
218 S Dakota
218 South Dakota Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
218 South Dakota - 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available August 1st. Spacious floor plan with open kitchen to dining & living room areas. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Conveniently located close to west Hy-Vee and Highway 30.
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$827
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information.
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
1234 Michigan Avenue
1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue.
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 $100 SIGNING BONUS! 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.
2813 Oakland
2813 Oakland St, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
2813 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - Located just two blocks from campus, this two bedroom apartment is perfect for students! This unit is close to CyRide stops and restaurants in Campustown.
4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4
4406 Castlewood Place, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
735 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. An easy bus ride to ISU and located on the west side of Ames.
1517 Idaho Ave
1517 Idaho Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very nice side by side duplex 2 large bedrooms up and another large bedroom lower level Daylight basement.
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
211 S Hyland Ave, Ames, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
1950 sqft
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 Available 08/01/20 211 South Hyland Avenue - Large 6 bedroom home available for rent! Close to ISU campus and bus routes. Comes with a basement and yard in the back.
2811 Oakland
2811 Oakland Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
2811 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)
4205 Toronto St
4205 Toronto Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedroom Duplex, Available Now! - Cute little 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex east side of Ames outside of campus town. This duplex features plenty of natural lighting, central air, and a washer and dryer. Plenty of closets for storage space.
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $250 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames.
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well
805 Grand Ave
805 Grand Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$725
805 Grand Ave Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE5881315)
1505 Little Bluestem Ct
1505 Little Blue Stem Court, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1332 square foot townhome just south of Iowa State. Two car detached garage with electric opener. Washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, deck, fireplace, carpet, two story plus basement, on CYRIDE, cable and internet included.
2144 Sunset Drive
2144 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2144 Sunset Drive - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available now! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities.
439 S Maple Ave, Apt 6
439 South Maple Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$980
850 sqft
**Sign a lease by July 15th and receive $250.