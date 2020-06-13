Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ames, IA

Finding an apartment in Ames that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Edwards
33 Units Available
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sawyer West
26 Units Available
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$827
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Feel at home at Wyndham Heights Apartments in Ames, IA! Located in a residential area just minutes from Iowa State, our apartments offer the feeling of home with convenient access to many amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
Prairie View
11 Units Available
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames. South View Apartments is located on South 5th Street near Duff Avenue, just a few blocks south of Lincoln Way.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated March 16 at 10:35pm
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated September 21 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated September 21 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2327 Knapp Street 2
2327 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$824
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Campustown Properties - Property Id: 267793 Very spacious one bedroom apartment located near Iowa State Campus. Bedroom fits queen size bed with dresser and has nice sized closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2518 Knapp St
2518 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 You can't beat the location on this four bedroom house, just a half block off Welch puts you close to the bars and Campus! Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor has a living room, dining room and nice kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3308 Emerald Drive
3308 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1833 sqft
3308 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Huge 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome- Ames, IA - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3304 Emerald Drive
3304 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1833 sqft
3304 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Very Spacious 3-Bed / 2.5-Bath Townhome with 2-Car Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
835 Beach Ave
835 Beach Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st, 2020. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and take advantage of our great specials!!! Very fun location right across the street from Jack Trice Stadium. Walk to class or jump on the bus to get to campus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4511 Twain Circle #106
4511 Twain Circle, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
997 sqft
4511 Twain Circle #106 Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Cute, updated 2bed/2bath condo in Southwest Ames on Main Floor of a secure-entry building. 906sqft finished space. Parking included. Excellent access to both Hwy30 and I-35.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sawyer West
1 Unit Available
1517 Idaho Ave
1517 Idaho Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very nice side by side duplex 2 large bedrooms up and another large bedroom lower level Daylight basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2144 Sunset Drive
2144 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2144 Sunset Drive - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available now! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Grand-Summit
1 Unit Available
1407 Summit Ave
1407 Summit Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available Aug 1st - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath is located in a great neighborhood and close to everything. House has a lot of character, bright light and yard space. You must walk thru this home and see the surprising space and function.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Brandshell
1 Unit Available
702 Carroll Avenue, Unit 3
702 Carroll Avenue, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Newly renovated with new carpet update kitchen and new bathroom! Pet friendly! Owner pays: Heat, gas, water, internet, lawn care, snow removal Tenant pays: Electricity and garbage Remodeled historic house walking distance from Main Street and Band

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
College Creek
1 Unit Available
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ontario
1 Unit Available
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Ontario
1 Unit Available
4205 Toronto St
4205 Toronto Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedroom Duplex, Available Now! - Cute little 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex east side of Ames outside of campus town. This duplex features plenty of natural lighting, central air, and a washer and dryer. Plenty of closets for storage space.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
217 S. Franklin
217 North Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
576 sqft
217 S. Franklin Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - This one bedroom ranch style duplex is located in West Ames off of Lincoln Way. The unit includes a stacked washer/dryer and window unit A/C.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
519 9th Street
519 9th St, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$565
880 sqft
519 9th Street Available 08/01/19 1 bed/1 bath - Downtown Ames - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in downtown Ames! Features a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience! Water and garbage utilities included in your monthly rent.
Results within 10 miles of Ames

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
505 East 1st Street - 101
505 East 1st Street, Huxley, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1091 sqft
Coming brand new in Spring 2020, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condos, located in Huxley. They are the perfect location for people who work in Ames or Ankeny, who don't want to pay the rent prices of those cities.
City Guide for Ames, IA

In 2010, Ames was ranked as one of the top ten Best Places to Live on the CNNMoney list. Talk about Ames-ingfor the top. Sorry, couldn't resist.

Ames is, above all else, a spirited and lively university town. This Midwest gem has students from all over the world attending their highly rated research programs and bringing culture and ideas from all over the globe with them. While this is a family-friendly city, the university tends to dictate a great deal of life here. While the population hovers around 60,000, it's impossible to know for certain at any given point what the realistic population of the city actually is when school is in session. This city has all of the amenities you'd expect from an urban environment, but it still feels largely like a couple of small towns -- the city itself and the university. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ames, IA

Finding an apartment in Ames that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

