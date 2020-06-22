909 Coolidge St. Unit 603

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking elevator internet access carpet

Quaint 1 BD/ 1 BA with Beautiful Mountain View (Moilili) - CALL OR TEXT Steph (RS-78993) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 339-3286



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/b6CgumVZnCA



RENTAL TERMS:

Rent: $1600

Application Fee: $51

Security Deposit: $1600



DESCRIPTION:

This 1 Bd/1 Ba with a den is clean, well maintained and has incredible Manoa Mountain View. The unit is unfurnished and conveniently located walking distance to Longs Drugs, Down to Earth, FHB, busline, Market City Shopping Center, and is near UH-Manoa. The building is secured gated entry into the parking area, secured elevator entry, and only 4 apartments per floor. This unit is ideal for UH Students or anyone working in town that wants an easy commute. No pets allowed. Available June 20th!



UTILITIES:

Water, and sewer are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity, phone, internet and cable.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condo

Interior Area: 583sqft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 assigned parking, uncovered



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Washer and Dryer in the Unit

Flooring: Carpet in living room and bedroom & Tile in kitchen and bath

Granite Countertop



BUILDING FEATURES:

Secured Entry & Secured Elevator



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year Lease

Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

P. O. Box 759 Aiea, HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: (808) 445-922



(RLNE4751358)