909 Coolidge St. Unit 603

Amenities
Quaint 1 BD/ 1 BA with Beautiful Mountain View (Moilili) - CALL OR TEXT Steph (RS-78993) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 339-3286
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/b6CgumVZnCA
RENTAL TERMS:
Rent: $1600
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $1600
DESCRIPTION:
This 1 Bd/1 Ba with a den is clean, well maintained and has incredible Manoa Mountain View. The unit is unfurnished and conveniently located walking distance to Longs Drugs, Down to Earth, FHB, busline, Market City Shopping Center, and is near UH-Manoa. The building is secured gated entry into the parking area, secured elevator entry, and only 4 apartments per floor. This unit is ideal for UH Students or anyone working in town that wants an easy commute. No pets allowed. Available June 20th!
UTILITIES:
Water, and sewer are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity, phone, internet and cable.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condo
Interior Area: 583sqft
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 assigned parking, uncovered
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Washer and Dryer in the Unit
Flooring: Carpet in living room and bedroom & Tile in kitchen and bath
Granite Countertop
BUILDING FEATURES:
Secured Entry & Secured Elevator
LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year Lease
Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
P. O. Box 759 Aiea, HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-922
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4751358)