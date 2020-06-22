All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

909 Coolidge St. Unit 603

909 Coolidge Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 Coolidge Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
elevator
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Quaint 1 BD/ 1 BA with Beautiful Mountain View (Moilili) - CALL OR TEXT Steph (RS-78993) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 339-3286

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/b6CgumVZnCA

RENTAL TERMS:
Rent: $1600
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $1600

DESCRIPTION:
This 1 Bd/1 Ba with a den is clean, well maintained and has incredible Manoa Mountain View. The unit is unfurnished and conveniently located walking distance to Longs Drugs, Down to Earth, FHB, busline, Market City Shopping Center, and is near UH-Manoa. The building is secured gated entry into the parking area, secured elevator entry, and only 4 apartments per floor. This unit is ideal for UH Students or anyone working in town that wants an easy commute. No pets allowed. Available June 20th!

UTILITIES:
Water, and sewer are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity, phone, internet and cable.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condo
Interior Area: 583sqft
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 assigned parking, uncovered

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Washer and Dryer in the Unit
Flooring: Carpet in living room and bedroom & Tile in kitchen and bath
Granite Countertop

BUILDING FEATURES:
Secured Entry & Secured Elevator

LEASE TERMS:
Non Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year Lease
Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit and Background Check Required
Renter's Insurance Required
Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
P. O. Box 759 Aiea, HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: (808) 445-922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 have any available units?
909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 have?
Some of 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 pet-friendly?
No, 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 offer parking?
Yes, 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 does offer parking.
Does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 have a pool?
No, 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 does not have a pool.
Does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Coolidge St. Unit 603 does not have units with air conditioning.
