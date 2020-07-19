All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 747 Amana Street 520.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
747 Amana Street 520
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

747 Amana Street 520

747 Amana Street · (808) 593-9776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

747 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 520 · Avail. now

$1,375

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Pacific Grand #520 - Property Id: 313160

Pacific Grand condominium on Amana Street. Studio with 1 bath, with parking available for rent from the AOAO Pacific Grand.

Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment, and transportation. Close to Keeaumoku, Ala Moana Mall, Don Quijote, Kapiolani, and other locations.

Secured entry.

$1,375.00 includes electricity, water and sewer.

Appliances: range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, coin-operated laundry in the building

Tenant is responsible for own cable and a/c.

We love pets, but this unit does NOT ALLOW pets.
This is a non-smoking, non-vaping unit.
Minimum 1-year lease.

Please call our office to schedule a showing, or ask about other properties we have available now.

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814
808-593-9776.

RB-17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/747-amana-street-honolulu-hi-unit-520/313160
Property Id 313160

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Amana Street 520 have any available units?
747 Amana Street 520 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 Amana Street 520 have?
Some of 747 Amana Street 520's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Amana Street 520 currently offering any rent specials?
747 Amana Street 520 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Amana Street 520 pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Amana Street 520 is pet friendly.
Does 747 Amana Street 520 offer parking?
Yes, 747 Amana Street 520 offers parking.
Does 747 Amana Street 520 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Amana Street 520 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Amana Street 520 have a pool?
No, 747 Amana Street 520 does not have a pool.
Does 747 Amana Street 520 have accessible units?
No, 747 Amana Street 520 does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Amana Street 520 have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Amana Street 520 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Amana Street 520 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 747 Amana Street 520 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 747 Amana Street 520?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity