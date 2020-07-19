747 Amana Street 520

Amenities
Pacific Grand #520 - Property Id: 313160
Pacific Grand condominium on Amana Street. Studio with 1 bath, with parking available for rent from the AOAO Pacific Grand.
Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment, and transportation. Close to Keeaumoku, Ala Moana Mall, Don Quijote, Kapiolani, and other locations.
Secured entry.
$1,375.00 includes electricity, water and sewer.
Appliances: range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, coin-operated laundry in the building
Tenant is responsible for own cable and a/c.
We love pets, but this unit does NOT ALLOW pets.
This is a non-smoking, non-vaping unit.
Minimum 1-year lease.
Please call our office to schedule a showing, or ask about other properties we have available now.
Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm.
IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814
808-593-9776.
RB-17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/747-amana-street-honolulu-hi-unit-520/313160
Property Id 313160
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5938377)