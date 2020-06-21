All apartments in Honolulu
735 Kamoku Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

735 Kamoku Street

735 Kamoku Street · No Longer Available
Location

735 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
TEXT JOHNNY AT 808-277-0652 FOR QUESTIONS AND APPOINTMENTS.

Strictly no Section 8. Unit is available now! 3 people max allowed. Additional people will increase rent. 1 parking included. AC Available to be installed for additional $150.00/month for electricity usage, otherwise, NO AC ALLOWED

Located near Kapiolani Blvd, University Avenue. University of Hawaii at Manoa.

$35.00 non refundable application fee.

Minimum 1 year lease please use google maps to see property prior to scheduling showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Kamoku Street have any available units?
735 Kamoku Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
Is 735 Kamoku Street currently offering any rent specials?
735 Kamoku Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Kamoku Street pet-friendly?
No, 735 Kamoku Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 735 Kamoku Street offer parking?
Yes, 735 Kamoku Street does offer parking.
Does 735 Kamoku Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Kamoku Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Kamoku Street have a pool?
No, 735 Kamoku Street does not have a pool.
Does 735 Kamoku Street have accessible units?
No, 735 Kamoku Street does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Kamoku Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Kamoku Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Kamoku Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 735 Kamoku Street has units with air conditioning.
