700 Richards Street

Must see! Large 1/1/1 at convenient Harbor Square Condominiums. Spacious apartment with open flow. Includes ALL UTILITIES except phone. This apartment has an unbelievable amount of storage space and also includes designated separate storage locker on parking garage floor. Great harbor views and very secure building. Walk to work from home or work from home! Appliances include washer/dryer, range oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The complex has a great amenities with large pool, BBQ areas, washrooms, sitting areas and lots of greenery. Great value in an apartment with this much room! One year lease $2,200/month