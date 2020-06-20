All apartments in Honolulu
700 Richards Street

700 Richards Street · (808) 589-1776
Location

700 Richards Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1403 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Must see! Large 1/1/1 at convenient Harbor Square Condominiums. Spacious apartment with open flow. Includes ALL UTILITIES except phone. This apartment has an unbelievable amount of storage space and also includes designated separate storage locker on parking garage floor. Great harbor views and very secure building. Walk to work from home or work from home! Appliances include washer/dryer, range oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The complex has a great amenities with large pool, BBQ areas, washrooms, sitting areas and lots of greenery. Great value in an apartment with this much room! One year lease $2,200/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Richards Street have any available units?
700 Richards Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Richards Street have?
Some of 700 Richards Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Richards Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 Richards Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Richards Street pet-friendly?
No, 700 Richards Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 700 Richards Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 Richards Street does offer parking.
Does 700 Richards Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Richards Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Richards Street have a pool?
Yes, 700 Richards Street has a pool.
Does 700 Richards Street have accessible units?
No, 700 Richards Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Richards Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Richards Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Richards Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Richards Street does not have units with air conditioning.
