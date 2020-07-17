629 Piikoi St. Apt. H

Amenities

Newly Renovated Ala Moana-Kakaako Apt. (Makaloa/Piikoi St) - AVAILABLE NOW!



TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qggCUj2mFKM



Kakaako-Ala Moana is the neighborhood to live, work and play in, ideally situated on Oahu's South Shore, between downtown Honolulu, Waikiki, and UH. With a walk score of 91, you are minutes from entertainment, restaurants, and shopping @ Ward Village, Walmart, Sams Club, Ross, Target, Makai Market, Ala Moana shopping center, Foodland Farms, and the Farmers Market at the NBC. Excellent transit options available and also flat terrain for walking and biking.



This retro 300 square foot 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with lanai features fresh paint, new stainless kitchen sink, counter and cabinets, new doors, convertible table, a stove, and refrigerator.



RENTAL TERMS:

Rent: $1175

Application Fee: $51

Security Deposit: $1175



INCLUDED:

Water and Sewer



LEASE TERMS:

NO Smoking

NO Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required



