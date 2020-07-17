All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

629 Piikoi St. Apt. H

629 Piikoi Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

629 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Newly Renovated Ala Moana-Kakaako Apt. (Makaloa/Piikoi St) - AVAILABLE NOW!

TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qggCUj2mFKM

Kakaako-Ala Moana is the neighborhood to live, work and play in, ideally situated on Oahu's South Shore, between downtown Honolulu, Waikiki, and UH. With a walk score of 91, you are minutes from entertainment, restaurants, and shopping @ Ward Village, Walmart, Sams Club, Ross, Target, Makai Market, Ala Moana shopping center, Foodland Farms, and the Farmers Market at the NBC. Excellent transit options available and also flat terrain for walking and biking.

This retro 300 square foot 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with lanai features fresh paint, new stainless kitchen sink, counter and cabinets, new doors, convertible table, a stove, and refrigerator.

RENTAL TERMS:
Rent: $1175
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $1175

INCLUDED:
Water and Sewer

LEASE TERMS:
NO Smoking
NO Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 Year
Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
Credit & Background Check Required

(RLNE5858252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H have any available units?
629 Piikoi St. Apt. H has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H have?
Some of 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H currently offering any rent specials?
629 Piikoi St. Apt. H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H pet-friendly?
No, 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H offer parking?
No, 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H does not offer parking.
Does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H have a pool?
No, 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H does not have a pool.
Does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H have accessible units?
No, 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Piikoi St. Apt. H does not have units with air conditioning.
