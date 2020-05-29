All apartments in Honolulu
60 N Beretania Street

60 North Beretania Street · (808) 536-9626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 North Beretania Street, Honolulu, HI 96817
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2902 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Month to Month or 6/mo-Tenant must agree to show unit within 48 hour notice. Tenant pays for electricity and internet service. Enjoy this breezy residence w/ sweeping views of the harbor, ocean, city, and mountainside. Spacious floor plan with 1,400+ sq.ft. of living area in a secure building. Maple laminate flooring, renovated bathrooms, and custom closet systems. Two balconies to take in the sights and two convenient side-by-side ground level parking stalls. Honolulu Tower is walking distance from shops, Chinatown markets, and Downtown restaurants and business district. Amenities include BBQ area, Pool, Whirlpool, Resident Manager, and 24-hour Security. $20 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Contact Darren for a showing at darrenkatsura@gmail.com or (808)398-8632.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 N Beretania Street have any available units?
60 N Beretania Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 N Beretania Street have?
Some of 60 N Beretania Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 N Beretania Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 N Beretania Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 N Beretania Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 N Beretania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 60 N Beretania Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 N Beretania Street does offer parking.
Does 60 N Beretania Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 N Beretania Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 N Beretania Street have a pool?
Yes, 60 N Beretania Street has a pool.
Does 60 N Beretania Street have accessible units?
No, 60 N Beretania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 N Beretania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 N Beretania Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 N Beretania Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 N Beretania Street does not have units with air conditioning.
