60 N Beretania Street

Month to Month or 6/mo-Tenant must agree to show unit within 48 hour notice. Tenant pays for electricity and internet service. Enjoy this breezy residence w/ sweeping views of the harbor, ocean, city, and mountainside. Spacious floor plan with 1,400+ sq.ft. of living area in a secure building. Maple laminate flooring, renovated bathrooms, and custom closet systems. Two balconies to take in the sights and two convenient side-by-side ground level parking stalls. Honolulu Tower is walking distance from shops, Chinatown markets, and Downtown restaurants and business district. Amenities include BBQ area, Pool, Whirlpool, Resident Manager, and 24-hour Security. $20 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Contact Darren for a showing at darrenkatsura@gmail.com or (808)398-8632.