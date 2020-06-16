5180 Likini Street

Amenities

Rarely available in Royal Tower; This 2bd/ 1 bath/ 1 parking is outfitted new living room a/c, new laminate flooring with UTILITIES INCLUDED!



Just minutes away from Hickam and Pearl Harbor and a 20 minute drive to MCBH.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Interior Area: 677 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathroom: 1

Parking: 1



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Air Conditioner

Range/ Oven

Refrigerator

Flooring: New Laminate

Utilities Include: Water, Sewer, Hot Water, Electricity



BUILDING FEATURES:

Secured Entry

Resident Manager

On-Site Laundry Facilities

Guest Parking

Pool

BBQ area

Trash Chute



LEASE TERMS:

Non-Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 year

$1875 p/mo. & sec. dep.

Non-Refundable Rental Application $20



Text or call Chris for a showing! (808) 728-7765