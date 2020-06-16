All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:50 AM

5180 Likini Street

5180 Likini Street · (808) 735-5585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5180 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Rarely available in Royal Tower; This 2bd/ 1 bath/ 1 parking is outfitted new living room a/c, new laminate flooring with UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Just minutes away from Hickam and Pearl Harbor and a 20 minute drive to MCBH.

KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Interior Area: 677 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathroom: 1
Parking: 1

PROPERTY FEATURES:
Air Conditioner
Range/ Oven
Refrigerator
Flooring: New Laminate
Utilities Include: Water, Sewer, Hot Water, Electricity

BUILDING FEATURES:
Secured Entry
Resident Manager
On-Site Laundry Facilities
Guest Parking
Pool
BBQ area
Trash Chute

LEASE TERMS:
Non-Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 year
$1875 p/mo. & sec. dep.
Non-Refundable Rental Application $20

Text or call Chris for a showing! (808) 728-7765

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5180 Likini Street have any available units?
5180 Likini Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5180 Likini Street have?
Some of 5180 Likini Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5180 Likini Street currently offering any rent specials?
5180 Likini Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5180 Likini Street pet-friendly?
No, 5180 Likini Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 5180 Likini Street offer parking?
Yes, 5180 Likini Street does offer parking.
Does 5180 Likini Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5180 Likini Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5180 Likini Street have a pool?
Yes, 5180 Likini Street has a pool.
Does 5180 Likini Street have accessible units?
No, 5180 Likini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5180 Likini Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5180 Likini Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5180 Likini Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5180 Likini Street has units with air conditioning.
