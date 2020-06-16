5180 Likini Street

Amenities
Rarely available in Royal Tower; This 2bd/ 1 bath/ 1 parking is outfitted new living room a/c, new laminate flooring with UTILITIES INCLUDED!
Just minutes away from Hickam and Pearl Harbor and a 20 minute drive to MCBH.
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Interior Area: 677 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathroom: 1
Parking: 1
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Air Conditioner
Range/ Oven
Refrigerator
Flooring: New Laminate
Utilities Include: Water, Sewer, Hot Water, Electricity
BUILDING FEATURES:
Secured Entry
Resident Manager
On-Site Laundry Facilities
Guest Parking
Pool
BBQ area
Trash Chute
LEASE TERMS:
Non-Smoking
No Pets
Minimum Lease: 1 year
$1875 p/mo. & sec. dep.
Non-Refundable Rental Application $20
Text or call Chris for a showing! (808) 728-7765