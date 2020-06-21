5080 Likini Street

Amenities

Country Club Plaza is one of the most desirable buildings in the Salt Lake area and is in the Moanalua School District for middle and high school. This corner end condo unit is larger than many single family homes AND it comes with 2 parking stalls! Building has lots of amenities. Condo is rented unfurnished and has a large living room area, bedrooms are separated for additional privacy, tile in high traffic areas, and remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Close commute to the airport, Joint Base Pearl Harbor and town make this unit even more desirable! Available 7/1/2020