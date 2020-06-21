All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:32 AM

5080 Likini Street

5080 Likini Street · (808) 487-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5080 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
sauna
Country Club Plaza is one of the most desirable buildings in the Salt Lake area and is in the Moanalua School District for middle and high school. This corner end condo unit is larger than many single family homes AND it comes with 2 parking stalls! Building has lots of amenities. Condo is rented unfurnished and has a large living room area, bedrooms are separated for additional privacy, tile in high traffic areas, and remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Close commute to the airport, Joint Base Pearl Harbor and town make this unit even more desirable! Available 7/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 Likini Street have any available units?
5080 Likini Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5080 Likini Street have?
Some of 5080 Likini Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 Likini Street currently offering any rent specials?
5080 Likini Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 Likini Street pet-friendly?
No, 5080 Likini Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 5080 Likini Street offer parking?
Yes, 5080 Likini Street does offer parking.
Does 5080 Likini Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5080 Likini Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 Likini Street have a pool?
No, 5080 Likini Street does not have a pool.
Does 5080 Likini Street have accessible units?
No, 5080 Likini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 Likini Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5080 Likini Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5080 Likini Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5080 Likini Street does not have units with air conditioning.
