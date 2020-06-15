4780 Aukai Avenue

Amenities

ELEGANT RANCH-STYLE KAMA'AINA IN KAHALA -FULLY FURNISHED - Welcome home to your own personal Kahala resort! This Island Style, single-level fully furnished residence extends to a lush, private back yard with over-sized pool. Beautifully furnished, this 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home is nestled on a quiet end of Aukai Avenue just a block from the sands of Kahala Beach and near Waialae County Club and minutes to Kahala Mall, restaurants, Whole Foods, and freeway access. Pool and Yard service included. No smoking anywhere on the property. Minimum 1 year Rental Agreement - no short term leases or subleasing. Excellent credit, excellent references, and renter's insurance is required. $25.00 application fee per adult.



(RLNE4787454)