Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4780 Aukai Avenue

4780 ʻaukai Avenue · (808) 256-8856
Location

4780 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4780 Aukai Avenue · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3354 sqft

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
ELEGANT RANCH-STYLE KAMA'AINA IN KAHALA -FULLY FURNISHED - Welcome home to your own personal Kahala resort! This Island Style, single-level fully furnished residence extends to a lush, private back yard with over-sized pool. Beautifully furnished, this 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home is nestled on a quiet end of Aukai Avenue just a block from the sands of Kahala Beach and near Waialae County Club and minutes to Kahala Mall, restaurants, Whole Foods, and freeway access. Pool and Yard service included. No smoking anywhere on the property. Minimum 1 year Rental Agreement - no short term leases or subleasing. Excellent credit, excellent references, and renter's insurance is required. $25.00 application fee per adult.

(RLNE4787454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4780 Aukai Avenue have any available units?
4780 Aukai Avenue has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4780 Aukai Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4780 Aukai Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4780 Aukai Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4780 Aukai Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4780 Aukai Avenue offer parking?
No, 4780 Aukai Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4780 Aukai Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4780 Aukai Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4780 Aukai Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4780 Aukai Avenue has a pool.
Does 4780 Aukai Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4780 Aukai Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4780 Aukai Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4780 Aukai Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4780 Aukai Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4780 Aukai Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
