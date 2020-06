Amenities

Kahala Seaside! A 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two-story home in the upscale neighborhood of Kahala. Outdoors consists of a lanai, garden, pool and jacuzzi. Kahala Beach is short 3 minute walk, Kahala Mall is a 5 minute drive away and Waikiki is a short 10 minute drive away. You can view additional details and photos on our website at: https://evrhi.com/kahala-seaside/