All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 444 Nahua Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
444 Nahua Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:01 PM

444 Nahua Street

444 Nahua Street · (808) 626-5263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

444 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Furnished corner Unit 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Waikiki with 1 parking. Featuring refrigerator, dishwasher, micro, stove, oven, window AC, beds, washer/dryer in unit, lanai, open floor plan, laminate wood flooring throughout, and upgraded countertops. Enjoy the mauka and Ala Wai Golf views and morning tradewinds and easy walk to International Market place, Waikiki beaches, zoo, restaurants and shopping. Building amenities include rooftop pool, exercise room, sauna, BBQ and picnic areas. 24 hour security with building manager and staff. All utilities, cable TV and WIFI included. Sorry no smoking, no animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Nahua Street have any available units?
444 Nahua Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 Nahua Street have?
Some of 444 Nahua Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Nahua Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 Nahua Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Nahua Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 Nahua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 444 Nahua Street offer parking?
Yes, 444 Nahua Street does offer parking.
Does 444 Nahua Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Nahua Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Nahua Street have a pool?
Yes, 444 Nahua Street has a pool.
Does 444 Nahua Street have accessible units?
No, 444 Nahua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Nahua Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Nahua Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Nahua Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 444 Nahua Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 444 Nahua Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity