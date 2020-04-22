444 Nahua Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access sauna

Furnished corner Unit 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Waikiki with 1 parking. Featuring refrigerator, dishwasher, micro, stove, oven, window AC, beds, washer/dryer in unit, lanai, open floor plan, laminate wood flooring throughout, and upgraded countertops. Enjoy the mauka and Ala Wai Golf views and morning tradewinds and easy walk to International Market place, Waikiki beaches, zoo, restaurants and shopping. Building amenities include rooftop pool, exercise room, sauna, BBQ and picnic areas. 24 hour security with building manager and staff. All utilities, cable TV and WIFI included. Sorry no smoking, no animals.