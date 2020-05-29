444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

30 Day Minimum Rental: Charming 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Tandem parking has Euro sleeper couch in living room. Fully furnished kitchen, with dishwasher, and cooking amenities. Window AC in living room. Washer/Dryer in bathroom with tub & shower. Queen Bed with all linen. All Utilities Included with Cable & Wifi

No Smoking and No Pets.

Call 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS 77506

TA-124-355-5840-01

The building has 24 hour security, 3 elevators, Roof top pool, Work out Room, Sauna. Great View from the rooftop!

Walk to famous Waikiki Beach and great shopping in just minutes. One-block away is the newly opened International Marketplace, Enjoy fine dining, Amazing Shopping, Surfing, Honolulu Zoo, Night-life, Hula Shows, Waikiki Aquarium, Catamaran rides, Ala Wai Golf course, outrigger canoe rides, and much more.

Apply online at www.OahuRentalServices.com

Hawaii Dream Realty LLC RB-19373