Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1

444 Nahua St · (808) 341-6848
Location

444 Nahua St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 521 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
30 Day Minimum Rental: Charming 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Tandem parking has Euro sleeper couch in living room. Fully furnished kitchen, with dishwasher, and cooking amenities. Window AC in living room. Washer/Dryer in bathroom with tub & shower. Queen Bed with all linen. All Utilities Included with Cable & Wifi
No Smoking and No Pets.
Call 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS 77506
TA-124-355-5840-01
The building has 24 hour security, 3 elevators, Roof top pool, Work out Room, Sauna. Great View from the rooftop!
Walk to famous Waikiki Beach and great shopping in just minutes. One-block away is the newly opened International Marketplace, Enjoy fine dining, Amazing Shopping, Surfing, Honolulu Zoo, Night-life, Hula Shows, Waikiki Aquarium, Catamaran rides, Ala Wai Golf course, outrigger canoe rides, and much more.
Apply online at www.OahuRentalServices.com
Hawaii Dream Realty LLC RB-19373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 have any available units?
444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 have?
Some of 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 has a pool.
Does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 444 Nahua St. #1503 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
