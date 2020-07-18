All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4369 Royal Pl

4369 Royal Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

4369 Royal Place, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Luxury Private Oceanfront Estate w/Pool, A/C,& Open Concept living. Banyan House - Banyan House is Oahu’s most luxurious home near the foot of Diamond Head. The exquisite home features seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and a half-bath, encompassing 14,000 square feet all within a private beachfront estate. This stylish and exclusive home is Hawaii life at its finest.

Property can also be rented as a 4 bedroom option at a discounted monthly rate of $75,000.00. Please inquire for more details and an accurate rate quote.

Enter through the grand room featuring open beam ceilings and a view of turquoise waters. Two wings extend, one with the gourmet kitchen, game room, and two guest rooms with respective en suite bathrooms. The other wing boasts an oversized family room, home gym, office, and two guest rooms with wet bars and en suite bathrooms. Guest rooms offer private settings with garden views.

Each wing has a second floor boasting three additional guest rooms. The master bedroom is spectacular with sliding walls retracting to blend indoor and outdoor living. Fall asleep in your private retreat listening to the sounds of the ocean waves just steps away. The other side of the home boasts an ocean view guestroom and garden view guestroom each with en suites. The ocean view guestroom features a lanai that looks out to the blue Pacific.

The eighth bedroom is within the private guest house equipped with kitchen, resort-style bedroom and en suite bathroom, separate lanai, and tropical garden view.

A large and distinguishing gate opens to a dramatic round-about driveway circling a full-grown historic banyan tree. A Balinese-style gate opens to a foyer filled with lush tropical ferns. Floating steps lead through the foyer, over the pond and to the entrance where the grand room awaits.

The back yard is enchanting with a shimmering modern-style pool and manicured yard edged with native plants. The beachfront lawn is steps to the crystal clear ocean. Banyan House sits along a cove, perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and surfing. Come experience life as it should be: peaceful, fun, carefree and truly fulfilling.

This stunning oceanfront paradise is located at the center of the Royal Circle Cove in the prestigious neighborhood of Kahala on Oahu’s South Shore. Honolulu’s top restaurants and shops are just minutes away. World-famous snorkeling at Hanauma Bay is a scenic 20-minute drive, and the historic sites of Pearl Harbor are 25 minutes away. Come see why Banyan House is Oahu’s most irresistible luxury home.

A/C Notes: This property has Central A/C throughout. Guests are asked to keep doors and windows shut while A/C is running.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA-199-064-7808-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 Royal Pl have any available units?
4369 Royal Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 4369 Royal Pl have?
Some of 4369 Royal Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 Royal Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4369 Royal Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 Royal Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4369 Royal Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4369 Royal Pl offer parking?
No, 4369 Royal Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4369 Royal Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4369 Royal Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 Royal Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4369 Royal Pl has a pool.
Does 4369 Royal Pl have accessible units?
No, 4369 Royal Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 Royal Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4369 Royal Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4369 Royal Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4369 Royal Pl has units with air conditioning.
