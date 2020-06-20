410 Atkinson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

This beautiful hotel-style apartment is located right across the street from the beach! Enjoy ice cold ac, wifi, cable, new furniture, ktichentte, and full bath. Enjoy ocean and city views or explore the building's pool, sundeck, fitness center, business center, sauna, activities desk and more. Take a few steps to the ocean at Ala Moana Beach Park, which features a winding running/bike path, safe 'mother's beaches' that are great for small kids, and plentiful activities. You're also steps away from Ala Moana Center, the world's largest outdoor shopping mall, which boasts dozens of restaurants and hundreds of shops. Lease Details: 1 - 6 months, all utilities included, parking available for rent.