Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

410 Atkinson Drive

410 Atkinson Drive · (808) 377-4642
Location

410 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1050 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 246 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
This beautiful hotel-style apartment is located right across the street from the beach! Enjoy ice cold ac, wifi, cable, new furniture, ktichentte, and full bath. Enjoy ocean and city views or explore the building's pool, sundeck, fitness center, business center, sauna, activities desk and more. Take a few steps to the ocean at Ala Moana Beach Park, which features a winding running/bike path, safe 'mother's beaches' that are great for small kids, and plentiful activities. You're also steps away from Ala Moana Center, the world's largest outdoor shopping mall, which boasts dozens of restaurants and hundreds of shops. Lease Details: 1 - 6 months, all utilities included, parking available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Atkinson Drive have any available units?
410 Atkinson Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Atkinson Drive have?
Some of 410 Atkinson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Atkinson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Atkinson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Atkinson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 Atkinson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 410 Atkinson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Atkinson Drive does offer parking.
Does 410 Atkinson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Atkinson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Atkinson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 410 Atkinson Drive has a pool.
Does 410 Atkinson Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Atkinson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Atkinson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Atkinson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Atkinson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Atkinson Drive has units with air conditioning.
