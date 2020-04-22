All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:36 PM

3810 Leahi Avenue

3810 Leahi Avenue · (808) 955-8864
Location

3810 Leahi Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 582 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
yoga
community garden
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
bbq/grill
yoga
Rarely available Diamond Head Surf -FULLY FURNISHED ground floor unit is situated across the street from the Diamond Head Community Garden, at the edge of Waikiki, Kapahulu, Kaimuki, Diamond Head. Perfectly located gem 1 block off Monsarrat Avenue cafés, boutiques, restaurants, yoga studios, short walk to Diamond Head, Kapi'olani Park, Waikiki, beaches, surfing. The best of everything Honolulu has to offer! This beautifully FURNISHED 1 bedroom + lanai unit features an updated kitchen and bathroom, tile floors, many windows to let in light and cool cross breezes, 1 assigned parking. 6-9 month lease ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Leahi Avenue have any available units?
3810 Leahi Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3810 Leahi Avenue have?
Some of 3810 Leahi Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Leahi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Leahi Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Leahi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Leahi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3810 Leahi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Leahi Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3810 Leahi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Leahi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Leahi Avenue have a pool?
No, 3810 Leahi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Leahi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 Leahi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Leahi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Leahi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Leahi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Leahi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
