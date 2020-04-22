3810 Leahi Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated yoga community garden bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities community garden parking bbq/grill yoga

Rarely available Diamond Head Surf -FULLY FURNISHED ground floor unit is situated across the street from the Diamond Head Community Garden, at the edge of Waikiki, Kapahulu, Kaimuki, Diamond Head. Perfectly located gem 1 block off Monsarrat Avenue cafés, boutiques, restaurants, yoga studios, short walk to Diamond Head, Kapi'olani Park, Waikiki, beaches, surfing. The best of everything Honolulu has to offer! This beautifully FURNISHED 1 bedroom + lanai unit features an updated kitchen and bathroom, tile floors, many windows to let in light and cool cross breezes, 1 assigned parking. 6-9 month lease ok.