364 Seaside Avenue

Amenities

parking pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, please view the video tour of the property before scheduling any in-person showings. https://youtu.be/eB6uDGFdutQ

For more information or to schedule a showing after viewing the video, call or text Ray at (808) 393-0295 or email ray@pro808.com.



Furnished Studio unit in Marine Surf Waikiki - Available Now! Corner unit features great ocean, mountain & city views. Located in the middle of Waikiki - with beach, restaurants and entertainment in walking distance. Secured building features a pool, community laundry and resident manager. Rent includes water/sewer and 1 assigned covered parking stall. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. $20 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18yrs+.