Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:46 PM

364 Seaside Avenue

364 Seaside Avenue · (808) 487-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

364 Seaside Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, please view the video tour of the property before scheduling any in-person showings. https://youtu.be/eB6uDGFdutQ
For more information or to schedule a showing after viewing the video, call or text Ray at (808) 393-0295 or email ray@pro808.com.

Furnished Studio unit in Marine Surf Waikiki - Available Now! Corner unit features great ocean, mountain & city views. Located in the middle of Waikiki - with beach, restaurants and entertainment in walking distance. Secured building features a pool, community laundry and resident manager. Rent includes water/sewer and 1 assigned covered parking stall. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. $20 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18yrs+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Seaside Avenue have any available units?
364 Seaside Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 364 Seaside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
364 Seaside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Seaside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 364 Seaside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 364 Seaside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 364 Seaside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 364 Seaside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Seaside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Seaside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 364 Seaside Avenue has a pool.
Does 364 Seaside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 364 Seaside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Seaside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Seaside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Seaside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Seaside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
