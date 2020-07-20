All apartments in Honolulu
320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402

320 Liliʻuokalani Avenue · (808) 371-7835
Location

320 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
2 bdrm Penthouse unit Available, 2 blocks from Queens Beach, with amazing Diamond head views. Fully furnished, Upgraded unit with Granite counters, Nice Cabinets, Flooring, etc., AC in master bedroom, Washer/ Dryer in the unit, Building has a nice Swimming Pool with BBQ area, Includes water, cable , Wifi, & 1 secured garage parking. Rent is $2450 total ($2300 rent, + $150 electric) .
2 Bedroom Penthouse unit available 2 blocks from Waikiki beach, Diamond Head views, Upgraded with Granite & Nice Cabinets, , AC in Master bedroom, fully furnished, Nice Lanai , Big Flat Screen T.V. , Washer/ Dryer in the unit, Secured building with Garage parking, and Swimming pool / BBQ Area
Call 808 -371-7835

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 have any available units?
320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 have?
Some of 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 pet-friendly?
No, 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 offers parking.
Does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 have a pool?
Yes, 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 has a pool.
Does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 have accessible units?
No, 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Liliuokalani Ave. #2402 has units with air conditioning.
