3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool guest parking internet access

Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views. 2/2 with 795 square feet of living space plus lanai! Kitchen includes granite countertops, dishwasher, flat range cooktop and hood microwave. Cool side of building with Tradewind breezes, and large storage closet in unit.



Century West includes many amenities for you to indulge in. Take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool on a tropical day, reserve the clubhouse for your next special occasion, or take a stroll on the grounds. Feel safe and secure with 24 hour security and secure building with community laundry. Condo comes with 2 parking stalls and there is also guest parking available.



This home is conveniently located in Salt Lake close to everything Oahu has to offer. Less than 2 mile drive to Fort Shafter, and a quick 8 miles to Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB. You are also close to the NEX, Commissary, Safeway, elementary schools, and the Busline.



Water and sewer included with monthly rent. Rental is internet and cable ready. Small pets (dog under 40 lbs. or cat) allowed with pet deposit (security deposit + $500) and no smoking. One year lease required.



We DO NOT accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.



If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.



