Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816

3161 Ala Ilima Street · (808) 254-5558
Location

3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views. 2/2 with 795 square feet of living space plus lanai! Kitchen includes granite countertops, dishwasher, flat range cooktop and hood microwave. Cool side of building with Tradewind breezes, and large storage closet in unit.

Century West includes many amenities for you to indulge in. Take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool on a tropical day, reserve the clubhouse for your next special occasion, or take a stroll on the grounds. Feel safe and secure with 24 hour security and secure building with community laundry. Condo comes with 2 parking stalls and there is also guest parking available.

This home is conveniently located in Salt Lake close to everything Oahu has to offer. Less than 2 mile drive to Fort Shafter, and a quick 8 miles to Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB. You are also close to the NEX, Commissary, Safeway, elementary schools, and the Busline.

Water and sewer included with monthly rent. Rental is internet and cable ready. Small pets (dog under 40 lbs. or cat) allowed with pet deposit (security deposit + $500) and no smoking. One year lease required.

We DO NOT accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.

If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at 808-254-5558.

(RLNE2574250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 have any available units?
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 have?
Some of 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 currently offering any rent specials?
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 is pet friendly.
Does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 offer parking?
Yes, 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 does offer parking.
Does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 have a pool?
Yes, 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 has a pool.
Does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 have accessible units?
No, 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816 has units with air conditioning.
