3121 Ala Ilima St. #309

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base. Jump on the H3 to get to Kaneohe Marine Corps Base. Gated and secured entrance into building & gated parking area. Water, Sewer, Trash included. Washer/Dryer coin operated laundry room on ground floor level. Resident manager on site, pool facilities available. Application Fee $25/adult 18 yr.+, copy of ID and 2 most recent pay stubs required, building policy; no pets. Tenant to obtain renter's insurance prior to moving in. Tenant occupied- available for rent in May. Inquire to learn more!



