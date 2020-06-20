All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3121 Ala Ilima St. #309

3121 Ala Ilima Street · (808) 792-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base. Jump on the H3 to get to Kaneohe Marine Corps Base. Gated and secured entrance into building & gated parking area. Water, Sewer, Trash included. Washer/Dryer coin operated laundry room on ground floor level. Resident manager on site, pool facilities available. Application Fee $25/adult 18 yr.+, copy of ID and 2 most recent pay stubs required, building policy; no pets. Tenant to obtain renter's insurance prior to moving in. Tenant occupied- available for rent in May. Inquire to learn more!

(RLNE5736375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 have any available units?
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 have?
Some of 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 does offer parking.
Does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 have a pool?
Yes, 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 has a pool.
Does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 have accessible units?
No, 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3121 Ala Ilima St. #309?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity