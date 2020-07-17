All apartments in Honolulu
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312.
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312

2957 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 673-3184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2957 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have any available units?
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
Is 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 currently offering any rent specials?
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 pet-friendly?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 offer parking?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not offer parking.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have a pool?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have a pool.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have accessible units?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have units with air conditioning.

