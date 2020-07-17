Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312
2957 Kalākaua Avenue
·
(808) 673-3184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2957 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5891585)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have any available units?
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Honolulu, HI
.
Is 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 currently offering any rent specials?
2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 pet-friendly?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Honolulu
.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 offer parking?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not offer parking.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have a pool?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have a pool.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have accessible units?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Ave. #312 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Similar Pages
Honolulu 1 Bedrooms
Honolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly Apartments
Honolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments
Honolulu County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kapolei, HI
Waipahu, HI
Wahiawa, HI
Ewa Beach, HI
Ocean Pointe, HI
Halawa, HI
Ewa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HI
Pupukea, HI
East Honolulu, HI
Mililani Mauka, HI
Kaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HI
Waianae, HI
Waikele, HI
Waialua, HI
Mililani Town, HI
Nanakuli, HI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Waikiki
Mccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Hawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College