Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

2916 date Street

2916 Date Street · (808) 377-4642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2916 Date Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7H · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Year Built: 1981
Sq. Footage: 704 Sq. Ft. + 143 Sq. Ft. Lanai
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 2- Assigned parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2250.00
Pets Policy: Small Pets under 22 lbs
Laundry: In unit

Very Spacious unit at the Fairway House! A rarely-available, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom partly furnished for rent with 2 assigned parking stalls! This condo is facing the Ala Wai golf course with a beautiful view of Diamond Head. The 2 bedrooms are at separate ends of the condo which includes laminate wood floors and ceiling fans. Unit has a large lanai with metallic shutters. Full kitchen with laundry center and Formica countertops. Utilities include water/sewer/trash except for electric, cable and internet. On-site manager, swimming pool, hot tub and BBQ. Small pets under 22 lbs and no smoking. Renter's insurance required. $35 Application fee. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 date Street have any available units?
2916 date Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2916 date Street have?
Some of 2916 date Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 date Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 date Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 date Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 date Street is pet friendly.
Does 2916 date Street offer parking?
Yes, 2916 date Street offers parking.
Does 2916 date Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 date Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 date Street have a pool?
Yes, 2916 date Street has a pool.
Does 2916 date Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 date Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 date Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 date Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 date Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 date Street does not have units with air conditioning.
