2916 date Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Year Built: 1981

Sq. Footage: 704 Sq. Ft. + 143 Sq. Ft. Lanai

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Bath

Parking: 2- Assigned parking stalls

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $2250.00

Pets Policy: Small Pets under 22 lbs

Laundry: In unit



Very Spacious unit at the Fairway House! A rarely-available, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom partly furnished for rent with 2 assigned parking stalls! This condo is facing the Ala Wai golf course with a beautiful view of Diamond Head. The 2 bedrooms are at separate ends of the condo which includes laminate wood floors and ceiling fans. Unit has a large lanai with metallic shutters. Full kitchen with laundry center and Formica countertops. Utilities include water/sewer/trash except for electric, cable and internet. On-site manager, swimming pool, hot tub and BBQ. Small pets under 22 lbs and no smoking. Renter's insurance required. $35 Application fee. This one won't last long!