2916 date Street

Amenities
Year Built: 1981
Sq. Footage: 704 Sq. Ft. + 143 Sq. Ft. Lanai
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 2- Assigned parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $2250.00
Pets Policy: Small Pets under 22 lbs
Laundry: In unit
Very Spacious unit at the Fairway House! A rarely-available, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom partly furnished for rent with 2 assigned parking stalls! This condo is facing the Ala Wai golf course with a beautiful view of Diamond Head. The 2 bedrooms are at separate ends of the condo which includes laminate wood floors and ceiling fans. Unit has a large lanai with metallic shutters. Full kitchen with laundry center and Formica countertops. Utilities include water/sewer/trash except for electric, cable and internet. On-site manager, swimming pool, hot tub and BBQ. Small pets under 22 lbs and no smoking. Renter's insurance required. $35 Application fee. This one won't last long!