Colony Surf #1402 - Enjoy the spectacular views from this newly remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom, fully furnished unit. Direct ocean front with views of Waikiki. Enjoy sunset every evening. Just steps away from the Outrigger beach and Kapiolani Park. This unit includes washer/dryer all in one. All utilities are included. Turn Key ready. Also comes with one parking stall that will be assigned at check in. Colony Surf is a secure building with 24 hour security and front desk. Michels restaurant is located in the lobby.

Minimum lease is six months. Easy to see, so call to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5816161)