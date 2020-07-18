All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:03 AM

2724 Kahoaloha Lane

2724 Kahoaloha Lane · (808) 687-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2724 Kahoaloha Lane, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2005 · Avail. now

$1,765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large over 800sq.ft. Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom with Lanai, Covered Parking in gated garage, and Washer and Dryer in unit.
Diamond Head and City views. Open Kitchen with granite countertops. Newer Bathroom vanity and tub, laminate and Ceramic Tile Floors. Enjoy the views from your private Lanai or lounge at the swimming pool and recreation area. Application, Credit Report, and References are required. Private showings only for qualified tenants. Face masks are required for all showings. Available today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane have any available units?
2724 Kahoaloha Lane has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane have?
Some of 2724 Kahoaloha Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Kahoaloha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Kahoaloha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Kahoaloha Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane offers parking.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane has a pool.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane have accessible units?
No, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
