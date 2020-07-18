2724 Kahoaloha Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Large over 800sq.ft. Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom with Lanai, Covered Parking in gated garage, and Washer and Dryer in unit.

Diamond Head and City views. Open Kitchen with granite countertops. Newer Bathroom vanity and tub, laminate and Ceramic Tile Floors. Enjoy the views from your private Lanai or lounge at the swimming pool and recreation area. Application, Credit Report, and References are required. Private showings only for qualified tenants. Face masks are required for all showings. Available today.