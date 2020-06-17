2529-1 Pali Hwy

Amenities

Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now.

Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu.

Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft.

1 Parking Stall.

Wifi, cable, water, sewer & electric are included.

Home furnished with microwave oven, toaster oven, range/stove, refrigerator & ceiling fans.

Small pet okay full pet deposit required.

Quiet location. Just minutes to Down Town. Close to the bus line.



To see the rental call Jerome A. Edayan Jerome A. Edayan (808-780-1948) the Property Manager



Rental applications available at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com



Fahrni Realty, Inc. RB-7761

98-277 Kamehameha Hwy

Aiea, HI 96701

office 808-486-4166

www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com



