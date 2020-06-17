2529-1 Pali Hwy

Amenities
Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now.
Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu.
Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft.
1 Parking Stall.
Wifi, cable, water, sewer & electric are included.
Home furnished with microwave oven, toaster oven, range/stove, refrigerator & ceiling fans.
(See photos)
Small pet okay full pet deposit required.
Quiet location. Just minutes to Down Town. Close to the bus line.
To see the rental call Jerome A. Edayan Jerome A. Edayan (808-780-1948) the Property Manager
Rental applications available at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com
Fahrni Realty, Inc. RB-7761
98-277 Kamehameha Hwy
Aiea, HI 96701
office 808-486-4166
www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com
