Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2529-1 Pali Hwy

2529 Pali Hwy · (808) 486-4166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2529 Pali Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2529-1 Pali Hwy · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Nuuanu Studio Full Kitchen & Bath - Available now.
Nice & cozy fully furnished studio in the heart of Nuuanu.
Full kitchen & bath. Approx, 400 Sqft.
1 Parking Stall.
Wifi, cable, water, sewer & electric are included.
Home furnished with microwave oven, toaster oven, range/stove, refrigerator & ceiling fans.
(See photos)
Small pet okay full pet deposit required.
Quiet location. Just minutes to Down Town. Close to the bus line.

To see the rental call Jerome A. Edayan Jerome A. Edayan (808-780-1948) the Property Manager

Rental applications available at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

Fahrni Realty, Inc. RB-7761
98-277 Kamehameha Hwy
Aiea, HI 96701
office 808-486-4166
www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

(RLNE5554481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529-1 Pali Hwy have any available units?
2529-1 Pali Hwy has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2529-1 Pali Hwy have?
Some of 2529-1 Pali Hwy's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529-1 Pali Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2529-1 Pali Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529-1 Pali Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529-1 Pali Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 2529-1 Pali Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2529-1 Pali Hwy does offer parking.
Does 2529-1 Pali Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529-1 Pali Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529-1 Pali Hwy have a pool?
No, 2529-1 Pali Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2529-1 Pali Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2529-1 Pali Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2529-1 Pali Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529-1 Pali Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2529-1 Pali Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529-1 Pali Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
