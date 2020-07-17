All apartments in Honolulu
2499 Kapiolani Blvd. Apt. #2306
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2499 Kapiolani Blvd. Apt. #2306

2499 Kapiolani Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2499 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
sauna
tennis court
** Iolani Court Plaza** $1,900 1-BR/1-Bath/1-Parking (Utilities Included) - Enjoy beautiful ocean and mountain views in a great location at the Iolani Court Plaza! This partially furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking condo on the 23rd floor features a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit. Some of the building amenities include pool/sauna, BBQ picnic area, tennis courts, key fob entry, secured covered parking garage. Conveniently located close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Waikiki, University of Hawaii, Chaminade University and Iolani School.

Rent includes electric, water, sewer, trash. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Renter's Insurance required. Please call Claire Owens to schedule a showing 808-484-3305.

Claire Owens (RS - 79014)
claire.owens@locationshawaii.com
808-484-3305
Locations LLC

MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord references
--Criminal Background Check

TENANT PAY FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:
--Telephone
--CATV & Internet

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

