2499 Kapiolani Blvd. Apt. #2306

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool tennis court clubhouse sauna

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access sauna tennis court

** Iolani Court Plaza** $1,900 1-BR/1-Bath/1-Parking (Utilities Included) - Enjoy beautiful ocean and mountain views in a great location at the Iolani Court Plaza! This partially furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking condo on the 23rd floor features a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer in unit. Some of the building amenities include pool/sauna, BBQ picnic area, tennis courts, key fob entry, secured covered parking garage. Conveniently located close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Waikiki, University of Hawaii, Chaminade University and Iolani School.



Rent includes electric, water, sewer, trash. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Renter's Insurance required. Please call Claire Owens to schedule a showing 808-484-3305.



Claire Owens (RS - 79014)

claire.owens@locationshawaii.com

808-484-3305

Locations LLC



MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount

--Satisfactory Credit History

--Steady Employment

--Excellent landlord references

--Criminal Background Check



TENANT PAY FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:

--Telephone

--CATV & Internet



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2693995)