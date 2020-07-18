All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

2463 Kuhio Ave #1006

2463 Kuhio Avenue · (808) 223-0429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2463 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Unfurnished high floor studio with some ocean view. Bright and airy, clean, upgraded studio with window A/C, titled floors through-out, sink and refrigerator. Move-in ready. Close to bus stop, beach and all that Waikiki has to offer. Electricity, basic cable, water, sewer, hot water and trash are included in the monthly rent. This is a Residential lease for long term only (one year preferred); no subletting, Airbnb or room-share allowed due to owner's tax classification. No parking, no pets, no smoking. Contact Theresa Harden (RB-19372) at 808-223-0429 for a showing.
Kuhio Village offers a secure building with FOB access elevators, on-site, overnight security, and cameras on property along with a resident manager and community laundromat. Parking is not included and limited stalls available for pre-paid public parking in the basement of both towers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 have any available units?
2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 have?
Some of 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 currently offering any rent specials?
2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 pet-friendly?
No, 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 offer parking?
Yes, 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 offers parking.
Does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 have a pool?
No, 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 does not have a pool.
Does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 have accessible units?
No, 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2463 Kuhio Ave #1006 has units with air conditioning.
