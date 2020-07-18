2463 Kuhio Ave #1006

Amenities

Unfurnished high floor studio with some ocean view. Bright and airy, clean, upgraded studio with window A/C, titled floors through-out, sink and refrigerator. Move-in ready. Close to bus stop, beach and all that Waikiki has to offer. Electricity, basic cable, water, sewer, hot water and trash are included in the monthly rent. This is a Residential lease for long term only (one year preferred); no subletting, Airbnb or room-share allowed due to owner's tax classification. No parking, no pets, no smoking. Contact Theresa Harden (RB-19372) at 808-223-0429 for a showing.

Kuhio Village offers a secure building with FOB access elevators, on-site, overnight security, and cameras on property along with a resident manager and community laundromat. Parking is not included and limited stalls available for pre-paid public parking in the basement of both towers.