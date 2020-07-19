All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2455 Pacific Heights Rd G

2455 Pacific Heights Road · (561) 207-0645
Location

2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Pacific Heights house with AMAZING VIEWS - Property Id: 270205

Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees. This architecturally unique property features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that offer incredible views of the valley, mountain, ocean, and Waikiki skyline. 1 bed/ 1 bath with open floor plan and sliding wall panels that allow for a flexible setup. Fully equipped kitchenette with newer appliances. Teak hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Ideal location up Pacific Heights road, nestled at the end of a private lane. Conveniently located right off the Pali hwy, and close to the H1. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Honolulu. 5 minutes to Safeway. 10 minutes to the beach.

- 6 month / 9 month / 1 year lease options
- utilities included: water, internet
- utilities not included: electricity
- Available furnished or unfurnished
- Shared laundry
- Shared lanai
- Street parking
- Pets allowed
- No smoking

VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/LYOTEeO8kuA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2455-pacific-heights-rd-honolulu-hi-unit-g/270205
Property Id 270205

(RLNE5950842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G have any available units?
2455 Pacific Heights Rd G has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G have?
Some of 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Pacific Heights Rd G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G is pet friendly.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G offer parking?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G does not offer parking.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G have a pool?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G does not have a pool.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G have accessible units?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G has units with dishwashers.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G have units with air conditioning?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd G does not have units with air conditioning.
