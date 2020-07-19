2455 Pacific Heights Rd G

Amenities
Pacific Heights house with AMAZING VIEWS - Property Id: 270205
Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees. This architecturally unique property features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that offer incredible views of the valley, mountain, ocean, and Waikiki skyline. 1 bed/ 1 bath with open floor plan and sliding wall panels that allow for a flexible setup. Fully equipped kitchenette with newer appliances. Teak hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Ideal location up Pacific Heights road, nestled at the end of a private lane. Conveniently located right off the Pali hwy, and close to the H1. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Honolulu. 5 minutes to Safeway. 10 minutes to the beach.
- 6 month / 9 month / 1 year lease options
- utilities included: water, internet
- utilities not included: electricity
- Available furnished or unfurnished
- Shared laundry
- Shared lanai
- Street parking
- Pets allowed
- No smoking
VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/LYOTEeO8kuA
