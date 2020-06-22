All apartments in Honolulu
2452 Tusitala Street

2452 Tusitala Street · (808) 226-8811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2452 Tusitala Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Waikiki Lanais Building - Recently renovated (new kitchen with granite countertops, soft close cabinets, mango vinyl flooring) Updated bathrooms with river rock tile shower/roman tub. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 900+ square foot condo with Diamond Head & ocean view from large lanai with (3) AC units - one per room. Secure fob entry with (1) covered parking stall just two blocks from surfing beaches, nightlife, restaurants, etc.. Recently renovated building with amenities: pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, rooftop lanai with BBQ area. Rent includes everything: water, electricity/AC, cable TV, internet. Last three photos show view from the Diamond Head/Ocean facing lanai *Minimum 6-month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Tusitala Street have any available units?
2452 Tusitala Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2452 Tusitala Street have?
Some of 2452 Tusitala Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Tusitala Street currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Tusitala Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Tusitala Street pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Tusitala Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street does offer parking.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 Tusitala Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street have a pool?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street has a pool.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street have accessible units?
No, 2452 Tusitala Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Tusitala Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Tusitala Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2452 Tusitala Street has units with air conditioning.
