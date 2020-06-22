2452 Tusitala Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

Waikiki Lanais Building - Recently renovated (new kitchen with granite countertops, soft close cabinets, mango vinyl flooring) Updated bathrooms with river rock tile shower/roman tub. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 900+ square foot condo with Diamond Head & ocean view from large lanai with (3) AC units - one per room. Secure fob entry with (1) covered parking stall just two blocks from surfing beaches, nightlife, restaurants, etc.. Recently renovated building with amenities: pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, rooftop lanai with BBQ area. Rent includes everything: water, electricity/AC, cable TV, internet. Last three photos show view from the Diamond Head/Ocean facing lanai *Minimum 6-month lease required.