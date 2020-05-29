All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset

229 Paoakalani Ave · (808) 465-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

229 Paoakalani Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Aston Waikiki Sunset is your home away from home. This furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 parking unit is conveniently located with a great ocean view. It's just a short walk to the beach, Kapiolani Park, zoo, bus lines, restaurants, and many more. You can enjoy resort-style island living away for the hustle and bustle of the city. Aston Waikiki Sunset is ideal for families seeking longer stays.

Vacation Rental - $2,795 (1 to 6 months) - Price includes tax and electric, cable and Internet
Long Term Rental - $1,995 (One-year minimum) - plus tax and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset have any available units?
229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset have?
Some of 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset is pet friendly.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset offer parking?
Yes, 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset does offer parking.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset have a pool?
Yes, 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset has a pool.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset have accessible units?
No, 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 229 Paoakalani Avenue - 1, Unit 2102, Waikiki Sunset?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity