Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

225 Queen St 15F

225 Queen Street · (808) 593-9776
Location

225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 15F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118

Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.

Available: August 1, 2020

Town Tower with great views of the ocean and Diamond Head. A/C in the unit, secured building w/ 24hr security, and Pool.

Rent includes water/sewer and electricity. Tenant is responsible for cable and all other luxuries.

The unit includes range/oven, and refrigerator. Tenant also able to utilize coin-operated w/d, community swimming pool, and recreation area.

Min 1 year lease required

This is a non-smoking unit
Although we love pets, we do not allow any pets in our units.

IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814
(808) 593-9776
RB-17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/225-queen-st-honolulu-hi-unit-15f/305118
Property Id 305118

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Queen St 15F have any available units?
225 Queen St 15F has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Queen St 15F have?
Some of 225 Queen St 15F's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Queen St 15F currently offering any rent specials?
225 Queen St 15F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Queen St 15F pet-friendly?
No, 225 Queen St 15F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 225 Queen St 15F offer parking?
Yes, 225 Queen St 15F offers parking.
Does 225 Queen St 15F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Queen St 15F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Queen St 15F have a pool?
Yes, 225 Queen St 15F has a pool.
Does 225 Queen St 15F have accessible units?
No, 225 Queen St 15F does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Queen St 15F have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Queen St 15F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Queen St 15F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Queen St 15F has units with air conditioning.
