225 Queen St 15F

Amenities
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118
Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.
Available: August 1, 2020
Town Tower with great views of the ocean and Diamond Head. A/C in the unit, secured building w/ 24hr security, and Pool.
Rent includes water/sewer and electricity. Tenant is responsible for cable and all other luxuries.
The unit includes range/oven, and refrigerator. Tenant also able to utilize coin-operated w/d, community swimming pool, and recreation area.
Min 1 year lease required
This is a non-smoking unit
Although we love pets, we do not allow any pets in our units.
IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR
HONOLULU, HI 96814
(808) 593-9776
RB-17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/225-queen-st-honolulu-hi-unit-15f/305118
Property Id 305118
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5938434)