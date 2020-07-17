225 Queen St 15F

Amenities

Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118



Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.



Available: August 1, 2020



Town Tower with great views of the ocean and Diamond Head. A/C in the unit, secured building w/ 24hr security, and Pool.



Rent includes water/sewer and electricity. Tenant is responsible for cable and all other luxuries.



The unit includes range/oven, and refrigerator. Tenant also able to utilize coin-operated w/d, community swimming pool, and recreation area.



Min 1 year lease required



This is a non-smoking unit

Although we love pets, we do not allow any pets in our units.



IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.

975 KAPIOLANI BLVD., 2ND FLOOR

HONOLULU, HI 96814

(808) 593-9776

RB-17025

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/225-queen-st-honolulu-hi-unit-15f/305118

