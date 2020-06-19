All apartments in Honolulu
2063 Kilakila Drive

2063 Kilakila Drive · (808) 436-7459
Location

2063 Kilakila Drive, Honolulu, HI 96817
Liliha - Kapalama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Situated near the top of beautiful Alewa Heights with its cool temps, this large 2 bedroom is on a quiet street with great forest and sunset views. This recently renovated extra large 2 bedroom, 2 bath with AC has tons of excess storage, including access to the beautiful backyard. You will have one covered parking spot plus street parking. A well-behaved pet under 30 lbs. is negotiable. $2300 for Rent + $100 for Utilities for a one-year renewable lease (includes Water/Sewer/Yard Service/Trash & Recycling).

Contact Michael L Lacks, RS-80899 at (808) 436-7459 or at michael@lacksan/com with questions or to schedule a viewing.

Apply at www.AtHomeHawaiiRentals.com

Listed by At Home Hawaii Real Estate Sales & Property Management, RB-20583

Homes for sale can be seen at www.AtHomeHawaii.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Kilakila Drive have any available units?
2063 Kilakila Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2063 Kilakila Drive have?
Some of 2063 Kilakila Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Kilakila Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Kilakila Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Kilakila Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 Kilakila Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2063 Kilakila Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Kilakila Drive does offer parking.
Does 2063 Kilakila Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Kilakila Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Kilakila Drive have a pool?
No, 2063 Kilakila Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2063 Kilakila Drive have accessible units?
No, 2063 Kilakila Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Kilakila Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2063 Kilakila Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 Kilakila Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2063 Kilakila Drive has units with air conditioning.
