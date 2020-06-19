2063 Kilakila Drive

Amenities

Situated near the top of beautiful Alewa Heights with its cool temps, this large 2 bedroom is on a quiet street with great forest and sunset views. This recently renovated extra large 2 bedroom, 2 bath with AC has tons of excess storage, including access to the beautiful backyard. You will have one covered parking spot plus street parking. A well-behaved pet under 30 lbs. is negotiable. $2300 for Rent + $100 for Utilities for a one-year renewable lease (includes Water/Sewer/Yard Service/Trash & Recycling).



Contact Michael L Lacks, RS-80899 at (808) 436-7459 or at michael@lacksan/com with questions or to schedule a viewing.



