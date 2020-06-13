/
/
kalaoa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:22 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Kalaoa, HI📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1109 Nuuanu Place
73-1109 Nuuanu Pl, Kalaoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom with stainless steel appliances - all utils included! - AVAILABLE. This spacious, furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit has been recently remodeled. Stacked washer/dryer located in unit for your convenience.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1301 Nawahie Loop
73-1301 Nawahie Street, Kalaoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1096 sqft
Unfurnished 2BD/2BA House in Keahole Heights (Palisades) - Newer 2 story home w/coastal ocean views at Keahole Heights II.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1451 Kukuna Street
73-1451 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2740 sqft
New Property Rates 25% OFF! Piko Nani. Custom 3bd/3ba with Pool, spectacular Ocean & Sunset Views - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-1425 Kukuna Street
73-1425 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5000 sqft
Large custom home, Private Pool & Spa, Spectacular Ocean views, O'oma Plantation - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puu Kala Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
72-1023 puukala rd
72-1023 Puukala Place, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet, views and great design, partially furnished - Property Id: 292272 Beautiful 20ft ceilings, amazing views, quiet! Great location. Partially furnished. Baby grand piano. 3 Bedrooms. Larger living space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-4300 Keokeo St
73-4300 Keokeo Street, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
180 degrees ocean views, 1 acre lot above airport at a cooler elevation, 1215 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cover parking for 2 cars, Lilly pond in front yard, Remodeled kitchen, solar hot water, Large Lanai, yard care is included, and mature fruit
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73 Oluolu Street
73 Oluolu Street, Kalaoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
One bedroom to rent in a fully furnished 2 bedroom house Shared kitchen and living room.Utilities/Cable are extra No alcohol or drugs permitted on the property. If interested, please email me at james@healthandwellnessessentialsofhawaii.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Kalaoa 1 & 4 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
73-4251 Hookumu St - 1
73-4251 Hookumu St, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1400 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Top floor of this spacious home! This large, two story family home located in Kona Coastview Subdivision near the top at a cool elevation. There's room for the whole family! Double Wall oven, fridge, dishwasher all included.
Results within 1 mile of Kalaoa
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101
72-140 Kumukehu Street, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$39,618
2882 sqft
Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Kalaoa
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5865 Walua Rd, C315 Kona Pacific
75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kona Pacific - This one bedroom, two bath Kona Pacific condo has a wrap-around lanai with garden view, spacious rooms, lots of natural light and ample storage. Newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring and carpet one year ago.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!! This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103 Available 07/11/20 FURNISHED TURNKEY 2BED/2BA GROUND FLOOR CONDO - The Condo Complex of Ali'i Lani is located 2 miles South of Kailua-Kona Town, situated on the Mauka side.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1082 sqft
3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas
76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6060 Kuakini Hwy
75-6060 Kuakini Highway, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
981 sqft
Spacious Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo Featuring a Loft in Kona Sea Villas - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2 bath unit which becomes available as of 5/12/20 offers it self as a great place to call home! From views of the Kona coastline to views on the
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341
75-5863 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
846 sqft
Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5805 Alii Dr
75-5805 Alii Dr, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
More details and lease options please contact us at: HI96740@cuora-rentals.com One-bedroom, one-bathroom unit set up to be your primary residence for you and your guests.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5757 Lamaokeola St
75-5757 Lamaokeola Street, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
660 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Kona Hawai'i - Property Id: 299359 Available June 15 Rent $1900+$85(GET)=$1985.00 All interested persons over 18 yrs old required to fill out application. Newly remodeled house, 2 car parking pad.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D
75-5748 Alahou Street, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit 2D Available 06/15/20 Liona Kona 2b/1b - Property Id: 278381 Lovely unit centrally located in downtown Kailua Kona. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious with a lanai.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72-129 Kaulu Street #4
72-129 Ka'ulu St, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,242
2576 sqft
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-244 Malulani Drive
75-244 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1427 sqft
Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kalaoa rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,550.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kalaoa from include Holualoa, Waikoloa Village, Kahaluu-Keauhou, and Kailua.