Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2028 C OHAI LANE

2028 Ohai Ln · (808) 277-2456
Location

2028 Ohai Ln, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2028 C OHAI LANE · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single Family Home ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath! - Available Now!

A cozy single family home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and two assigned parking stalls (1 covered and 1 open). Recently upgraded. Located on a private lane in the beginning of Nuuanu and in the Pahoa area.

The unit comes with washer and dryer hook ups and clothes line for tenants to utilize.

$2000.00 monthly rent/security deposit
Tenant responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water and sewer)
$35.00 online processing fee

Lorelei Ragasa, RA
Rental Property Manager
Cadmus Properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 C OHAI LANE have any available units?
2028 C OHAI LANE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2028 C OHAI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2028 C OHAI LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 C OHAI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2028 C OHAI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2028 C OHAI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2028 C OHAI LANE does offer parking.
Does 2028 C OHAI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 C OHAI LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 C OHAI LANE have a pool?
No, 2028 C OHAI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2028 C OHAI LANE have accessible units?
No, 2028 C OHAI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 C OHAI LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 C OHAI LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 C OHAI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 C OHAI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
