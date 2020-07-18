All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like
201 Ohua Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
201 Ohua Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

201 Ohua Avenue

201 Ohua Avenue · (808) 951-0021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 Ohua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2005 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Completely Renovated - Fully Furnished, with new Appliances! Air Conditioned! This fully furnished, completely
renovated condo has all new appliances and is Air Conditioned! The Waikiki Banyan has great amenities, including
a heated pool, BBQ grills,Sauna, Children's Playground, Basketball Hoops, and a Tennis Court. Located just minutes
walk from Waikiki beach, it is in the heart of Waikiki, with close access to countless restaurant and shops, as well
as parks and even a golf course! No Smoking. No Pets. Application fee $30.00 per adult/couple. Long-term only.
Include copy of government ID & last 2 months earnings statements per applicant. Showing by appointment only.
Please contact Charles at Aloha Properties to schedule a showing - Email rentals@alohapro.net or call 808-951-
0021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 Ohua Avenue have any available units?
201 Ohua Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Ohua Avenue have?
Some of 201 Ohua Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Ohua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 Ohua Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Ohua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 Ohua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 Ohua Avenue offers parking.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Ohua Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 201 Ohua Avenue has a pool.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 Ohua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Ohua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Ohua Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 BedroomsHonolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully MoiliiliMakiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific UniversityKapiolani Community CollegeHonolulu Community College