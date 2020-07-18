201 Ohua Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Completely Renovated - Fully Furnished, with new Appliances! Air Conditioned! This fully furnished, completely

renovated condo has all new appliances and is Air Conditioned! The Waikiki Banyan has great amenities, including

a heated pool, BBQ grills,Sauna, Children's Playground, Basketball Hoops, and a Tennis Court. Located just minutes

walk from Waikiki beach, it is in the heart of Waikiki, with close access to countless restaurant and shops, as well

as parks and even a golf course! No Smoking. No Pets. Application fee $30.00 per adult/couple. Long-term only.

Include copy of government ID & last 2 months earnings statements per applicant. Showing by appointment only.

Please contact Charles at Aloha Properties to schedule a showing - Email rentals@alohapro.net or call 808-951-

0021