201 Ohua Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill

KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 1977

Sq Footage: 582 Sq. Ft. with 67 sq. ft. Lanai

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1-Unassigned stall

Lease Duration: 6 month minimum

Deposit: $1,625.00 for the first 6 month

Pets Policy: No Pets allowed

Laundry: Coin operated in Building



A FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 1 unassigned parking stall. ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE TV INCLUDED!! Great location on the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki. Minutes from the beach, Honolulu Zoo, and Kapiolani Park. Breezy, with extra windows in living room and bedroom. Views of Ko'olau Mountain Range and Waikiki Ocean. Large lanai, a/c in living room and bedroom, washer/dryer in building. Furnished with sofa, desk, TV, beds, linens, and kitchenware. $35 application fee. Renter's insurance required.



No smoking or pets allowed. Available now!