201 Ohua Avenue

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 1977
Sq Footage: 582 Sq. Ft. with 67 sq. ft. Lanai
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1-Unassigned stall
Lease Duration: 6 month minimum
Deposit: $1,625.00 for the first 6 month
Pets Policy: No Pets allowed
Laundry: Coin operated in Building
A FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 1 unassigned parking stall. ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE TV INCLUDED!! Great location on the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki. Minutes from the beach, Honolulu Zoo, and Kapiolani Park. Breezy, with extra windows in living room and bedroom. Views of Ko'olau Mountain Range and Waikiki Ocean. Large lanai, a/c in living room and bedroom, washer/dryer in building. Furnished with sofa, desk, TV, beds, linens, and kitchenware. $35 application fee. Renter's insurance required.
No smoking or pets allowed. Available now!