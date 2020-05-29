All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:48 PM

201 Ohua Avenue

201 Ohua Avenue · (808) 377-4642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Ohua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit TWR1# 2706 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 1977
Sq Footage: 582 Sq. Ft. with 67 sq. ft. Lanai
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1-Unassigned stall
Lease Duration: 6 month minimum
Deposit: $1,625.00 for the first 6 month
Pets Policy: No Pets allowed
Laundry: Coin operated in Building

A FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 1 unassigned parking stall. ALL UTILITIES AND BASIC CABLE TV INCLUDED!! Great location on the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki. Minutes from the beach, Honolulu Zoo, and Kapiolani Park. Breezy, with extra windows in living room and bedroom. Views of Ko'olau Mountain Range and Waikiki Ocean. Large lanai, a/c in living room and bedroom, washer/dryer in building. Furnished with sofa, desk, TV, beds, linens, and kitchenware. $35 application fee. Renter's insurance required.

No smoking or pets allowed. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Ohua Avenue have any available units?
201 Ohua Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Ohua Avenue have?
Some of 201 Ohua Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Ohua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 Ohua Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Ohua Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Ohua Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 Ohua Avenue does offer parking.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Ohua Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 Ohua Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 Ohua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Ohua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Ohua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Ohua Avenue has units with air conditioning.
