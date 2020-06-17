1700 Ala Moana Boulevard

Amenities

Panoramic views of Ala Wai Boat Harbor, Ala Moana Beach park and west side sunset views! Furnished, totally renovated studio on 28th floor. Rent includes ALL utilities (except phone) in this secured building. Walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping center. Unit comes with 1 covered parking space with secured gated garage (subtract $100 from rent if parking is not needed). Bigger mini fridge, stove and a/c is all you need to cool you off from a hot day at the pool, tennis court or beautiful beach.