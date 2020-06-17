All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

1700 Ala Moana Boulevard

1700 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 487-9500
Location

1700 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2802 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Panoramic views of Ala Wai Boat Harbor, Ala Moana Beach park and west side sunset views! Furnished, totally renovated studio on 28th floor. Rent includes ALL utilities (except phone) in this secured building. Walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping center. Unit comes with 1 covered parking space with secured gated garage (subtract $100 from rent if parking is not needed). Bigger mini fridge, stove and a/c is all you need to cool you off from a hot day at the pool, tennis court or beautiful beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard have any available units?
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard have?
Some of 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1700 Ala Moana Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
