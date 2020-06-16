All apartments in Honolulu
1620 Keeaumoku St #402,

1620 Keeaumoku St · (808) 226-7768
Location

1620 Keeaumoku St, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Tastefully updated 1 bed 1 bath 1 parking Makiki - Live in a beautiful Makiki, close to town, public transportation, neighborhood parks, and good schools. This rent ready secured access building is charming (used to be a boutique hotel years ago) has been tastefully upgraded, with granite counter-tops, beautiful wood like vinyl flooring, and custom closet and cabinetry. Unit also has big lanai for storage and has treetop building views, 2 elevators, and a community laundry room. Very quiet and charming building with 1 car parking.

For showings or questions please call Kevin at 808-226-7768 text OK.

To apply please visit website at www.kfgpropertiesinc.com

No Application fees upfront, but there is a $35 processing fee if you are the selected applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3952485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, have any available units?
1620 Keeaumoku St #402, has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, have?
Some of 1620 Keeaumoku St #402,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Keeaumoku St #402, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, does offer parking.
Does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, have a pool?
No, 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, have accessible units?
No, 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Keeaumoku St #402, does not have units with air conditioning.
