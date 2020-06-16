1620 Keeaumoku St #402,

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Tastefully updated 1 bed 1 bath 1 parking Makiki - Live in a beautiful Makiki, close to town, public transportation, neighborhood parks, and good schools. This rent ready secured access building is charming (used to be a boutique hotel years ago) has been tastefully upgraded, with granite counter-tops, beautiful wood like vinyl flooring, and custom closet and cabinetry. Unit also has big lanai for storage and has treetop building views, 2 elevators, and a community laundry room. Very quiet and charming building with 1 car parking.



For showings or questions please call Kevin at 808-226-7768 text OK.



To apply please visit website at www.kfgpropertiesinc.com



No Application fees upfront, but there is a $35 processing fee if you are the selected applicant.



No Pets Allowed



