Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:06 AM

1541 Dominis Street

1541 Dominis Street · (808) 596-8801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Honolulu
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1541 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH7 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Diamond Head and mountain views - Breezy 1 bdrm, 1 bath w/ a large lanai and 2 assigned parking stalls (tandem). Includes a huge,modern air conditioned walk-in storage room. Apartment is an “end unit” for more privacy. Enjoy beautiful Diamond Head and city views from your living room and lanai. Upgraded bathroom vanity, newer paint throughout, newer washer/dryer, range, and air conditioner Secured building entry. Ideal location, just 1 block from Punahou Schools and close proximity to UH Manoa and Waikiki. Additional street parking and easy access to the freeway. 1 pet ok (with pet deposit). No smoking. Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. Minimum 12 months lease term. $25 application fee. Sachi Hawaii Pacific Century Properties (808) 596-9258.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Dominis Street have any available units?
1541 Dominis Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1541 Dominis Street have?
Some of 1541 Dominis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Dominis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Dominis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Dominis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Dominis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Dominis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Dominis Street does offer parking.
Does 1541 Dominis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 Dominis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Dominis Street have a pool?
No, 1541 Dominis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Dominis Street have accessible units?
No, 1541 Dominis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Dominis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Dominis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Dominis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1541 Dominis Street has units with air conditioning.
