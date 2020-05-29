1541 Dominis Street

Amenities

Diamond Head and mountain views - Breezy 1 bdrm, 1 bath w/ a large lanai and 2 assigned parking stalls (tandem). Includes a huge,modern air conditioned walk-in storage room. Apartment is an “end unit” for more privacy. Enjoy beautiful Diamond Head and city views from your living room and lanai. Upgraded bathroom vanity, newer paint throughout, newer washer/dryer, range, and air conditioner Secured building entry. Ideal location, just 1 block from Punahou Schools and close proximity to UH Manoa and Waikiki. Additional street parking and easy access to the freeway. 1 pet ok (with pet deposit). No smoking. Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. Minimum 12 months lease term. $25 application fee. Sachi Hawaii Pacific Century Properties (808) 596-9258.