Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT:

1320 Alexander Street · (808) 277-4705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 Alexander Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
lobby
Alexander Arms 2 Bed, 2 Bath unit with washer/dryer in the unit and window AC in master bedroom. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking stall and additional street parking in the surrounding area. The secured building has a swimming pool and a nice sitting area in the lobby. There is also a site manager available onsite throughout the week in the lobby office. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity. Please no smoking and no pets allowed in building. Email for showings.
Available Now!!! Alexander Arms 2 Bed, 2 Bath unit with washer/dryer in the unit and window AC in master bedroom. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking stall and additional street parking in the surrounding area. The secured building has a swimming pool and a nice sitting area in the lobby. There is also a site manager available onsite throughout the week in the lobby office. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity. Please no smoking and no pets allowed in building. Email for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: have any available units?
1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: have?
Some of 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT:'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: currently offering any rent specials?
1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: pet-friendly?
No, 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: offer parking?
Yes, 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: does offer parking.
Does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: have a pool?
Yes, 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: has a pool.
Does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: have accessible units?
No, 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT: has units with air conditioning.
