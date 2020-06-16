1320 ALEXANDER ST #605 AGENT:

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool air conditioning lobby

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool lobby

Alexander Arms 2 Bed, 2 Bath unit with washer/dryer in the unit and window AC in master bedroom. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking stall and additional street parking in the surrounding area. The secured building has a swimming pool and a nice sitting area in the lobby. There is also a site manager available onsite throughout the week in the lobby office. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity. Please no smoking and no pets allowed in building. Email for showings.

Available Now!!! Alexander Arms 2 Bed, 2 Bath unit with washer/dryer in the unit and window AC in master bedroom. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking stall and additional street parking in the surrounding area. The secured building has a swimming pool and a nice sitting area in the lobby. There is also a site manager available onsite throughout the week in the lobby office. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for electricity. Please no smoking and no pets allowed in building. Email for showings.