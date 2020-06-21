1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B.

Amenities

Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Ali’i B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako. This spectacular 2-story residence boasts 6132sf of interior living space comprised of 3 bedrooms, an executive office, 3.5 baths, a formal dining room and 1537sf open lanai space. The 2nd level to this home is an entertainer’s paradise with a full kitchen, bar, wine chillers, Wolf gas grill, indoor & outdoor lounge space with an open-air rooftop lanai.



This contemporary home is composed of rich hardwoods, luxurious designer furnishings, custom lighting, 10’-12’ ceilings, motorized window treatments, custom built-in’s, SubZero/Wolf appliances, a gorgeous walk-in pantry with integrated wine storage to chill over 100+ bottles, Sonos sound system, a private elevator and dumbwaiter. The unobstructed 180-degree views are captivating, graced by the beauty of Diamond Head, the Waikiki skyline, the Pacific Ocean, boat harbors, Ala Moana Beach Park all the way to the Waianae mountains.



Hokua is THE premier location, right at the core of Kakaako; fantastic restaurants, boutique shops and entertainment are right at your door-step. Stroll over to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Foodland Farms, Ala Moana Beach Park and all that Ward Village has to offer. Hokua is an extremely private and secure luxury condominium with a staff that will assist with your every need. Luxe amenities include a fitness center, tennis court, bark park, children’s playground, heated pool, sauna,hot tub, concierge, valet services and guest suites.



No Pets Allowed



