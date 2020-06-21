All apartments in Honolulu
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B

1288 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 479-6330
Location

1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 6132 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Ali’i B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako. This spectacular 2-story residence boasts 6132sf of interior living space comprised of 3 bedrooms, an executive office, 3.5 baths, a formal dining room and 1537sf open lanai space. The 2nd level to this home is an entertainer’s paradise with a full kitchen, bar, wine chillers, Wolf gas grill, indoor & outdoor lounge space with an open-air rooftop lanai.

This contemporary home is composed of rich hardwoods, luxurious designer furnishings, custom lighting, 10’-12’ ceilings, motorized window treatments, custom built-in’s, SubZero/Wolf appliances, a gorgeous walk-in pantry with integrated wine storage to chill over 100+ bottles, Sonos sound system, a private elevator and dumbwaiter. The unobstructed 180-degree views are captivating, graced by the beauty of Diamond Head, the Waikiki skyline, the Pacific Ocean, boat harbors, Ala Moana Beach Park all the way to the Waianae mountains.

Hokua is THE premier location, right at the core of Kakaako; fantastic restaurants, boutique shops and entertainment are right at your door-step. Stroll over to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Foodland Farms, Ala Moana Beach Park and all that Ward Village has to offer. Hokua is an extremely private and secure luxury condominium with a staff that will assist with your every need. Luxe amenities include a fitness center, tennis court, bark park, children’s playground, heated pool, sauna,hot tub, concierge, valet services and guest suites.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3706023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B have any available units?
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B have?
Some of 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B currently offering any rent specials?
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B is pet friendly.
Does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B offer parking?
No, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B does not offer parking.
Does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B have a pool?
Yes, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B has a pool.
Does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B have accessible units?
No, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B does not have units with air conditioning.

