Amenities

parking pool tennis court clubhouse conference room media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room clubhouse parking pool media room tennis court

3/2/2 at Koolani - This unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 assigned parking, unfurnished. The furniture in the photos do not come with the unit. Ko'olani is located near award winning restaurants, a huge variety of shops and is next to Ala Moana Shopping Center. The building amenities includes a pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, conference room, club room and theater. Renter's insurance required.



(RLNE5712406)