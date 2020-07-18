All apartments in Honolulu
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard #602 - 1

1118 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 372-2482
Location

1118 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1994 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
yoga
The lower price of 2 bedrooms in the building and a larger floor plan makes you feel comfortable. Room facing Diamond Head and ocean view. The parking stall is on the same floor of unit #632, #633, so easy to access. This World Class building you can live in! It includes High-speed internet and basic cable. Tenant to pay GE tax and electric service. Long term 1-year minimum and preferred RENT FOR 2 YEARS.
Waiea is the crown Jewel of a large development planned by Victoria Ward Ltd. and Howard Hughes Company. The Waiea features 171 ultra-luxury residences. The demand for higher quality residences and luxury amenities has prompted the developer to push the envelope with Waiea. The stunning exterior glass curtain wall of Waiea has large 3D waves and is inspired by the local surf. It is a landmark building directly across the street from the Ala Moana Beach Park. The entire Ward Village project has been LEED platinum-certified by the USGBC. The emphasis for LEED certification is sustainable design and it rewards energy efficiency, pedestrian-friendly streets, alternate transportation, open spaces and more. Some distinguishing features available to Waiea residents include concierge services, valet parking, overnight guest suites, dedicated elevators for prime units, and a dedicated service elevator. Also available are 24-hour security, resident manager, and guest parking. The 7th-floor deck has a nice layout of an infinity pool, hot tub, barbecue pavilions, event lawn, play area, dog park, and water features. Indoor amenities include a fitness and yoga center, locker rooms with steam and sauna, a theater room, catered dining rooms, a library, bar & lounge, and golf simulator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Honolulu Community College
