Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1018 Kealaolu Ave

1018 Kealaolu Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Kealaolu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Kahala Luxury Living - Built in 1938 and recently renovated, this luxury home offers a unique combination of vintage and modern beach charm. The main home contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a bonus room attached to kids room, while the guest cottage provides an additional bedroom, bathroom, and full kitchen.

The home features two main living areas and the finest in luxury furnishing and a spacious remodeled kitchen. Tenants will also appreciate the option of using air conditioning on warmer tropical days or simply allowing cool Hawaiian breezes to blow through the home.

The beautifully-landscaped grounds also contain a pool and lanai area large enough for all to lounge and play. A barbecue grill and covered outdoor seating provide an additional comfortable option for meals together. After coming home from the beach, you can enjoy a quick open-air rinse in the outdoor shower.

Centrally located in Kahala, this home provides easy access to the golden sands and swaying palms of nearby Kahala Beach.

The home is being rented furnished. Inquire for details.

(RLNE5870198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Kealaolu Ave have any available units?
1018 Kealaolu Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1018 Kealaolu Ave have?
Some of 1018 Kealaolu Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Kealaolu Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Kealaolu Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Kealaolu Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Kealaolu Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Kealaolu Ave offer parking?
No, 1018 Kealaolu Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Kealaolu Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Kealaolu Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Kealaolu Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Kealaolu Ave has a pool.
Does 1018 Kealaolu Ave have accessible units?
No, 1018 Kealaolu Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Kealaolu Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Kealaolu Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Kealaolu Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1018 Kealaolu Ave has units with air conditioning.
