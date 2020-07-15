1018 Kealaolu Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Kahala Luxury Living - Built in 1938 and recently renovated, this luxury home offers a unique combination of vintage and modern beach charm. The main home contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a bonus room attached to kids room, while the guest cottage provides an additional bedroom, bathroom, and full kitchen.



The home features two main living areas and the finest in luxury furnishing and a spacious remodeled kitchen. Tenants will also appreciate the option of using air conditioning on warmer tropical days or simply allowing cool Hawaiian breezes to blow through the home.



The beautifully-landscaped grounds also contain a pool and lanai area large enough for all to lounge and play. A barbecue grill and covered outdoor seating provide an additional comfortable option for meals together. After coming home from the beach, you can enjoy a quick open-air rinse in the outdoor shower.



Centrally located in Kahala, this home provides easy access to the golden sands and swaying palms of nearby Kahala Beach.



The home is being rented furnished. Inquire for details.



(RLNE5870198)